Spazju Kreattiv is tomorrow showing Degas: Passion for Perfection, a documentary about the famous French artist and his works as part of the Exhibition on Screen series.

The documentary, directed by David Bickerstaff, takes viewers from the streets of Paris to the heart of a superb exhibition at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England, whose extensive collection of Degas’s works is the most representative in Britain.

Edgar Degas’s painting In a Café (The Absinthe Drinker), c. 1875.

With exclusive access to view rare and diverse works, the documentary tells the story of Degas’s pursuit for perfection through both experimentations with new techniques and lessons learnt from studying his previous masters.

Sometimes frustrated by his own failings, Degas was consumed by obsessive principles and failing eyesight but his determination to capture everyday life was evident in every mark he made.

Never fully satisfied, many of Degas’s drawings and sculptures were kept in private during his lifetime but are now recognised as the most beautifully detailed and expressive works in the modern era.

Using written accounts by friends and commentators, and the narration of letters written by Degas himself, the documentary reveals the complex truth behind one of the most influential French artists of the late 19th-century and serves as an exploration of the complex workings of Degas’s artistic mind.

The screening will take place at the Spazju Kreattiv theatre in Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org or call the booking office on 2122 3200.