Dr Neil Faulkner will deliver a lecture on the myth and truth about this early 20th century celebrity.

On the basis of sensational new evidence from archaeological fieldwork, Faulkner will contrast the legend of Lawrence of Arabia with the true story of what happened in the famous desert war of 1916 to 1918 discussing what he was about.

Is the legend a myth? Was Lawrence of Arabia, as some claim, a liar and a charlatan? Or does the legend reflect reality? Was he, in fact, a brilliant military commander and a sincere advocate of the Arab national cause?

Faulkner will analyse the invention and re-invention of the legend from 1919 onwards through memoirs, photos, films, paintings, biographies, and documentaries.

He will then contrast the legend with the biography of the man himself, focusing on key aspects of his early years and his character which equipped him to play – or to seem to play – a particular role in the Arab Revolt of 1916 to 1918.

Dr Neil Faulkner

In addition, Faulkner will review the numerous well-preserved archaeological remains of the conflict, mainly along the line of the former Hijaz Railway, which have been the subject of a 10-year- programme of field research led by him and his close colleague Prof. Nick Saunders and he will summarise the key findings.

He will also offer a new narrative and analysis of the war based on the archaeological evidence, leading to a new assessment both of Lawrence of Arabia’s role and achievements, and of the relationship between art and reality in the creation of ‘celebrity’.

Dr Neil Faulkner FSA was educated at King's College Cambridge and Institute of Archaeology UCL.

He works as lecturer, writer, archaeologist and occasional broadcaster.

He is a research fellow, University of Bristol and editor of the Military History Monthly.

He is also the director of the Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project as well as the Great Arab Revolt Project.

Dr Faulkner during an archeological expedition.

Faulkner is the author of The Decline and Fall of Roman Britain; Apocalypse; Hidden Treasure; Rome: Empire of the Eagles; and The Ancient Greek Olympics: a visitor's guide.

He is also the author of the forthcoming Lawrence of Arabia's War.

Major TV appearances include Channel 4's Time Team, BBC2's Timewatch, Channel Five's Boudica Revealed and Sky Atlantic's The British.

Faulkner and Saunders were the joint academic directors of the Great Arab Revolt Project (GARP), which, during nine annual field seasons between 1996 and 2014, explored the archaeology of the First World War in the deserts of southern Jordan.

They are leading First World War archaeologists, and GARP has been at the forefront of new approaches to the investigation of modern conflict using archaeological and anthropological techniques.

Faulkner’s book, Lawrence of Arabia’s War, a new politico-military history of the war in Sinai, Arabia, Palestine, and Syria between 1914 and 1918, was published by Yale University Press in 2016. It is now available in a paperback edition.

A major exhibition based on GARP’s work was hosted by the National Civil War Centre in Newark in 2017-18.

