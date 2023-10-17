Upgrade your Sunday dining game with a fabulous buffet lunch at the renowned Fra Martino restaurant, located in the Corinthia St George's Bay, St Julian’s. Now making its seasonal return, this is no ordinary buffet meal, but a dining experience that is sure to delight the most discerning of food lovers. Enjoy a lavish lunch complete with top-notch service, welcoming atmosphere, and a diverse menu that caters to every palate.

Diners can look forward to a mouth-watering array of dishes across its many food stations. Begin your afternoon with delightful antipasti and soups, a perfect start to the feast ahead. Then, make your way to the Live Cooking Station, where our chefs will whip up your favourite home-made pasta dish right before your eyes. Choose from a selection of fresh ingredients, from bacon, mushrooms, and prawns to fresh cream, tomato sauce, and white wine, creating a soul-warming pasta dish just the way you like it.

Mix things up with a trip to the Authentic Indian Station, a new addition to proceedings. Choose from a variety of flavourful dishes like spicy prawn Jinga Goa curry, butter chicken, vegetable biryani, and aromatic rice. And don't forget to try a selection of Asian fritters served with an array of chutneys and sauces. Every dish is bursting with spice and flavour.

No Sunday lunch is complete without a carvery. At Fra Martino, you have an array of meat options, from classical Beef Wellington with chicken liver parfait, cured ham, and mushrooms to a local honey glazed leg of gammon. Additionally, a Chafing Station, featuring even more delectable hot dishes like grilled marinated local swordfish, braised pork cheeks, and slow roasted duck in a tamarind paste, among many other choices.

The little ones won't feel left out thanks to a dedicated kids' table overflowing with tasty options. Let them dig into chicken nuggets, Cumberland sausage, potato smiles, and fish fingers. After polishing off their mains, they can cap things off with sweet treats like marshmallows and decorated cupcakes.

Adults can also indulge their sweet tooth and feel like kids again thanks to a tempting array of homemade desserts prepared by Fra Martino’s skilled pastry chefs. See what tickles your fancy from flans, tarts, gateaux, pies, cakes, crepes, ice cream, and many other delicious treats. What’s not to love?

Enjoy a truly stress-free Sunday afternoon at Fra Martino, every Sunday from 12.30 to 3.00 pm. Prices are as friendly as the atmosphere, starting at just €39.50 per adult and €19.75 for children, while kids under five dine for free. Plus, diners benefit from complimentary parking. All the details on pricing and sample menus are available here.

Due to popular demand, it’s always recommended to book ahead to guarantee a table. Make your reservation by contacting 2370 0000 or framartino.stgeorges@corinthia.com.