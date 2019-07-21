Patrick Formosa: A History of Għarb

The Salesians of Don Bosco, Malta, 2018, pp. xvii + 287, illustrated.

Does a small village on the periphery of a tiny island deserve lavish exposure? By the time you have gone through Patrick Formosa’s book, you will not be struggling for an answer. The ancient community of Għarb unfolds as an amazingly compressed encyclopaedia of Mediterranean life, of Maltese timelines, of Gozitan profiling. It merits every effort spent on it. And perhaps even more, though I believe that to be virtually impossible.

I have known the author for many years, first as a headmaster, then as a collector and an endlessly inquisitive chronicler, and finally when he entered the antiques market. He hails from Għarb but has lived most of his life in Malta. My own connections with Għarb are of the most tenuous kind, limited to the occasional tourist detour, but to compensate, Patrick records that my grandfather, also Giovanni, painted the heraldic display of the parish church in 1875.

Għarb lies close to the most western tip of the Maltese islands, as witnessed by its very name, Arabic for ‘on the west’. Maybe its relative remoteness from the centre accounts for the survival of a lexicon unique to the area. Formosa lists some words only current in the village, and unknown elsewhere, like għamnewwel (last year), lewliemes (two days ago), ħinni (go there) and qabs (twigs for burning). A romantic early Victorian British ob­server wrote at some length about a dialect in code supposedly practised only in Għarb, the exotic Brajku (ebrajku?), but not unlikely he may have let his fantasy run away with him. Some other peculiarities, like the wearing of the kabozza, a long, hooded cape in cotton and rough wool, also characterised Għarb till after the end of WWII. The author shows himself wrapped in one, primitive and comfortable.

Għarb comprises the Marian sanctuary of Ta’ Pinu, whose miraculous reputation rapidly spread to the whole archipelago. The saintly Franġisku Mercieca (Frenċ tal-Għarb), who for a lifetime promoted the devotion to the Madonna and the building of the utterly impressive church, also presumably remains Għarb’s best known offspring.

The church became one of the jewels of Gozo, for pilgrims and tourists alike. Its revivalist architecture probably constitutes Edwin A. Vassallo’s masterpiece. Most of the pre-1969 decorative details were carried out to the designs, or under the artistic direction of my father Vincenzo.

A Porsche passes through Pjazza Santu Pietru during a game of brilli. The white lines by the pavement indicate that on Sundays this is a no parking area, so as to leave space for the game.

This book boasts of many riches, perhaps foremost a USB of some 140 live interviews carried out by the author between 1970 and 1973, mostly with senior citizens of the area, now, he adds, all dead. They capture the traditional memory of a self-contained conurbation, which today has been almost wiped out by the onslaughts of globalisation, the unrestrained access to international media, and the fluidity of boundaries. It’s an oasis frozen in time and space, eternalised when on the brink of extinction.

A second treasure compressed between this book’s covers is Daniel Cilia’s downright superb photography. The maestro, also from Gozo, meshes flair into documentary obsession, weds creativity to chronicle, with a subtle balance that is as confident as it is ethereally lyrical. Cilia claims responsibility for both the imaging and for the overall design of the book. Formosa could not have entrusted his creature to worthier, more technically competent, more aesthetically overwhelming, hands.

A third wealth? This book mainly explores the past, from the opaque prehistory of Għarb, to the more recent, yet still historical annals. But then it only stops where the present stops, with ‘contemporary developments in Għarb’. If today that counts as current events, in a few years’ time, that too will be history.

And a few regrets. One of the most appall­ing events in the history of Gozo was undoubtedly the Islamic raid of 1551 which ended with the capture and enslavement of virtually the entire population of that island, some 5,500 souls, and its relocation in captivity abroad. Sadly, besides the human tragedy, this razzia also brought about the almost total destruction or dispersal of the archives of Gozo, so that very meagre documentation seems to have survived.

Joseph Cauchi encouraging Samuel Brooke to try, with his three-year-old strength, to ring the big bell of Għarb’s basilica.

How this dreadful calamity affected Għarb, how, and if, its captives were ransomed, how the resettlement of the ghost village happened, remains very scantily recounted. Stanley Fiorini who opens this book with a most perceptive introduction, also dedicated his irrepressible research energies to documenting the repopulation of Gozo after 1551. Patrick Formosa has not left a lot for future researchers and historians to discover. I hope they will work further on this lacuna.

Though small and perhaps marginal, Għarb has some notable architecture. Minor chapels and shrines, but also an impressive parish church, the basilica of Our Lady of the Visitation. Achille Ferres, in his 1866 truly seminal book on the churches of Malta and Gozo, does not mention the name of its architect, but Formosa, on the sometimes wobbly authority of Padre Pelagio, attributes the design and construction to a rather mysterious Giuseppe Azzopardo from Senglea, who started the works in 1699. This may well be so, but it raises various questions. Was this virtually unknown Azzopardo really the architect, or was he the capomastro? The church displays some fine creative features, a degree of baroque sophistication associated with competent, assured and mature professional architects – see the concave Vignola links supporting the centrepiece, the splayed pilasters cornering the nicely proportioned belfries, the unusual Greek cross interior, with the upper and lower arms of equal length. At the same time there is also some awkward disharmony between the masses of the top and the bottom register, and under the broken pediment.

This otherwise unknown Giuseppe Azzopardo fails to get even one mention in Leonard Mahoney’s list of Maltese architects. The real profile of the perit of the Għarb church is, I believe, still waiting to emerge.

This volume is the result of a lifetime’s dedication to a project. It started maybe 50 years ago with research for a university history dissertation and, carried forward by its own momentum, has grown vigorously in reach and in depth.

Patrick is passionate about anything relating to his pet subject, from the minutiae that often pass unobserved, to the broader pictures that cannot fail to grab attention, from the more nourishing food for inquisitiveness, to the stuff of footnotes.

His writing aims at clarity, making sure to record the source of every titbit of information – his endnotes, on their own, an eloquent monument to demanding erudition. He constructs his narrative like a genuine, rigorous professional who cannot stand the blurring between myth and fact, often the bane of more ‘parochial’ works. If anything is incorrect in this book, it is because Formosa’s sources got it wrong, not because the author ever succumbs to bouts of factual dizziness.