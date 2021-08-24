Even just a few years ago, if you wanted an EV that you could comfortably do longer trips in, your options were a Tesla… and that was pretty much it.

But the car to change that was the Hyundai Kona Electric (and its Kia e-Niro twin for that matter). Launching in 2018, this electric crossover packed a large 64kWh battery that unlocked a real-world range of more than 250 miles. Initially, Hyundai couldn’t build enough of them to cater for demand, though that’s changed recently and now Hyundai is back with a facelift to try and improve things further but has it succeeded?

First things first, the one thing that hasn’t changed on the Kona is its powertrain. Given it pretty much sets the pace three years after its initial release in this respect, you can hardly blame Hyundai either.

