It’s such a cliché, but the Mini Hatch really is a car that needs little introduction. It’s possibly the most recognisable new car on the roads today, with its small dimensions (even if fans of the original might criticise it for not being so ‘mini’), big round headlights and wraparound plastic trim making it stand out immediately.

The ‘new’ Mini has now been around for 20 years, and in that time well over 10 million have been produced at BMW Group’s factory in Oxford. But given the current-generation Hatch has been around since 2014, you might expect that it’s about time for an all-new version. Alas, no. Instead, Mini is back for a second facelift instead, but is that enough to remain competitive against much newer rivals?

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com