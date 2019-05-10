Considering that we have just experienced the worst economic downturn since the financial crisis, the current US expansion is likely to become the longest on record in July. The post-financial-crisis expansion began in June of 2009, is now 120 months long and we have seen many factors contribute to this longevity.

The trend of slower expansions

Arguably the typical aftermath of a major financial crisis would be the dreary recovery markets experienced after the financial crisis. That being said, it is important not to exaggerate the impact of the 2008-09 crisis on the slowness of the current expansion. In fact, if one considers the data of post-war US expansions, it shows that, on average, they have become longer and slower.

The average growth rate in US expansions has been falling quite noticeably - and more or less steadily.

This downtrend trajectory is due to the fact that larger and more mature economies tend to grow more slowly and more steadily, the global financial crisis excluded, than younger ones. This is because younger economies grow faster and are more volatile.

In addition to this, aging populations have a moderating effect on the economy through slower trend growth and stable consumer spending patterns.

Obviously, this is not exclusive to the United States but can be seen in other developed economies such as in Japan and Europe.

Help from disinflation and a sinking trend in interest rates

In the developed world, between the post-war period and 1990, US inflation and interest rates rose and fell rather sharply. The overheating economy in the late 1960s, alongside two oil shocks in the 1970s were contributing factors to the rapid inflation. Consequently, the Fed took dramatic action to get inflation under control and managed to succeed.

Falling and more stable inflation made the duty of the Fed and other central banks easier. However, some have claimed that low interest rates encouraged risk-taking in the 2000s and thus the reason for housing bubbles - ultimately leading to the financial crisis.

With inflationary pressure still remarkably calm, the risk of the Fed having to raise interest rates by much - if at all - is low, meaning that as long as inflation and inflation expectations remain under control, a monetary policy induced recession is a gamble.

Post-crisis monetary and fiscal responses

One of the most remarkable aspects of the current expansion is the aggressive response of central banks to the financial meltdown in 2008-09. This response was especially strong in the case of the Fed - much less so in the case of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

This explains, in part, why the US expansion stayed on track, while the eurozone and Japan suffered through further recessions in the 2010s. The removal of this monetary stimulus has been gradual enough to not seriously threaten the expansion.

Vis-à-vis the length of the expansion, the influence of fiscal policy is less clear. The United States applied fiscal stimulus in 2009 but reversed course in 2011. In 2018, the US government put in place late-cycle tax cuts and increased spending. This has provided growth with a temporary boost in the near term.

The momentum of the US expansion was robust enough that it would likely have continued without this fiscal stimulus. That being said, the weaker and rougher expansions in Japan and the eurozone can also be blamed, in part, on fiscal tightness – a sales tax hike in the case of Japan and austerity programs in the case of the eurozone.

Moving forward

The slowing growth of the US economy does not imply that recession is looming. Excluding a significant tightening of monetary policy or a negative shock of some other kind (a spike in oil prices, a large global downturn, a full-blown trade war and so on), the US expansion could go on for a while longer.

Nonetheless, slowing growth means that the vulnerability of the US economy to these types of shocks is rising.

This article was issued by Maria Fenech, investment management support officer at Calamatta Cuschieri.