The Valletta Tech Summit, powered by Tech.mt, aims to put Malta on the map when it comes to technology by inviting national and international speakers, exhibitors and attendees to conferences and expos. It aims to bring together the great minds of the tech and creative industries under one roof.

The Valletta Tech Summit is hosting the first-ever Internet of Things summit in Malta on April 27, 28, bringing together IoT enthusiasts from around the globe to brainstorm together, test out new products, and discuss what's happening in the IoT industry.

Valletta Tech Summit – IoT and Beyond – promises to connect, innovate and inspire. In the tech world, we are all talking about what excites us – distributed ledger technologies, blockchain, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing and the Internet of Things.

We all feel the buzz of high-tech innovation, but we all know there’s a lot to achieve. Excitement is one thing, but achieving trust is another. Trust tends to be established over time. We’ve made a good start in Malta. We boast of being the tech hub of choice because of our swift acceptance of emerging technologies and pioneering regulation.

This is where Tech.mt comes in. It was established by the Maltese Government in partnership with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. A public-private partnership with a mission to promote Malta internationally as a centre for innovative technologies. Tech.mt aims to position Malta as a high quality, creative, digital country. Malta may be small, but this is the place where companies can test their products in a real-life scenario.

The team behind the Valletta Tech Summit invite you all to get involved in the upcoming event as it focuses on issues around digital disruption, innovation and emerging tech. This edition of the Valletta Tech Summit has some excellent speakers lined up. It’s very much a place for you to have your say and contribute to the lively discussions.

Twelve hours of content from the best minds, two parallel agendas, success stories, a multitude of opportunities to network and collaborate, connect with like-minded individuals, share knowledge, build co-creation opportunities, and foster new business opportunities. The Valletta Tech Summit promises to expand your professional network and help you achieve your goals.

Join us on April 27 and 28, 2022.

Registration is free of charge at https://vallettatechsummit.com/get-a-pass/

The event will be held fully remotely over an international, award-winning, immersive platform.