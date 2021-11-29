It is the season for good cheer and at Valletta Waterfront visitors can enjoy a unique festive atmosphere and immerse themselves in an enchanted setting throughout the season.

This iconic destination remains one of Malta’s most picturesque promenades, nestled away from the hustle and bustle of traffic and crowds but close to Valletta and Floriana, also with the scenic Grand Harbour views. The destination underwent a facelift in 2020 with a €2 million investment in the form of bespoke canopy structures which fully respect the location’s rich history as a trading port where the Knights of St John and European merchants used to unload their wares. The promenade has been decked up for the season making it ideal for a casual stroll, following coffee and cake, drinks or a leisurely meal.

A 35-foot Christmas tree, Santa’s house complete with its own garden and workshop, a traditional Maltese crib and colourful handcrafted characters adorning the promenade such as the massive Nutcracker Soldier that’s over 20 feet tall casually standing guard over Valletta Waterfront and Grand Harbour, and the endearing gingerbread man, are some of the magical attractions on display.

The quaint atmosphere at Valletta Waterfront will get visitors in a festive mood to celebrate this wonderful time of year, to the tune of all-time favourite songs and carols, and the spicy aroma and flavour of heart-warming mulled wine.

Visitors to Valletta Waterfront can enjoy a holiday-themed month of free activities and take in the atmosphere as they indulge in delicious holiday treats and sweets including mince pies, honey rings and more. The atmosphere will be enhanced by Santa Claus and Mrs Claus’s presence, with the occasional appearances of Jack Frost and elves on stilts, live music and roaming mascots for the younger ones. It is a COVID-19 safe experience: visitors won’t run into large crowds, measures are observed by all the establishments, and they will be outdoors most of the time, with attractive spacious indoors for the casual rainy day.