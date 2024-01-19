Over the years, I have developed a keen interest for the historical writings of Judge Emeritus Giovanni Bonello. Stories that bring back to life some of the most peculiar nostalgias of Malta and Gozo, transporting readers to a time when things were simpler, where the lives of people were tougher, albeit seemingly happier and more wholesome, and where the overall drive of the country seemed geared towards making Malta better and not simply richer.

During this period, buildings, both humble and majestic, embellished the islands, public spaces were in abundance and people lived life in an unbeknown paradise.

There are increasingly fewer places where one can relive these memories of old Malta. You will get glimpses of it in small shops bearing their original signage, traditional water taxis ferrying passengers across Grand Harbour and in limestone buildings lining quaint streets, out of sight of bland concrete blocks that have engulfed the Maltese skyline.

Old Malta is also sometimes visible in more subtle manners − in children playing in quiet alleyways away from rushing traffic or in the more venerable debating on public benches or across traditional Maltese balconies.

The Three Cities is an area where such characteristics still prevail. Together, the towns of Cospicua, Senglea and Vittoriosa form the calmer side of the harbour, the side that has been largely spared from tasteless commercialisation and where the pulse of the community still beats.

No more than a five-minute ferry trip away, Valletta is a visible reminder of the decimating impact that misguided gentrification can have on the soul of a place. The capital is more polished, lively and well taken care of than it has possibly been in anyone’s living memory and, yet, it has degenerated into a place that is devoid of community and ripe with loud and cheap amalgamations of commercial shortsightedness − the result of no more than a few years of unabated, unrestrained and unregulated hyper-commercialisation.

Many will recall witnessing the gentrification of the capital progressing beautifully − from a forgotten city to one with renewed energy and purpose. Buildings were being renovated and brought back to life, streets were alight with activity and the overall impetus of the capital’s regeneration was geared towards elegance and flair.

While opinions will differ, Valletta has somewhere along the way become an example of how a space that was built and embellished over hundreds of years can easily lose its character within just a few years. A place where pedestrianised alleyways and public squares have become overrun with plastic tents, umbrellas, tables and chairs, where small businesses of every kind are priced out and replaced with tacky bars blaring music in open air to the frustration of nearby residents, and where unique buildings are disfigured simply to enhance their commercial appeal.

The Three Cities have to date been largely experiencing a different regeneration to that of Valletta. These quainter harbour towns are predominately residential, with many green lungs, pedestrianised alleyways, public squares, gardens and seafront promenades that have been largely spared the uninspired commercial abduction of the capital.

These features have made the Three Cities increasingly popular with those eager to experience this more authentic side of Malta. Indeed, it is this peaceful authenticity − the antithesis of Valletta’s recent flamboyant existence − that draws people in.

The quality of the outdoor environment is at risk of being undermined by one-sided commercial considerations and poor urban design

Nevertheless, a sense of the eventual ‘Vallettafication’ of the Three Cities is becoming palpable. It is visible along the promenades, gardens and public squares, where vast stretches of public spaces are gradually being consumed by similar tents, umbrellas, tables and chairs, reminiscent of the savage occupation of Merchants Street, St John’s Square and Republic Square.

Restaurants and kiosks around the Three Cities are appropriating entire stretches of these public spaces throughout the year, even incorporating public benches as part of their seating. People may no longer easily sit down by the seaside to converse or collect their thoughts while admiring a view. Neither are they freely able to enjoy a morning jog, walk their dogs, cycle or wheel their children on an evening stroll without being forced off onto tarmacked road.

Open spaces have a direct influence on how locals and visitors perceive these urban areas, how they identify with them and how well they allow social life to function. Our towns and villages are where we spend most of our lives, however, the quality of the outdoor environment is at risk of being undermined by one-sided commercial considerations and poor urban design.

The recently completed Kalkara promenade beneath the bastion walls of Vittoriosa is one such example. While renovations have been an improvement to a previously derelict promenade, the design is conspicuous for its inclusion of excessive parking and a two-lane carriageway leading to nowhere, which together occupy a significantly larger part of the coastline than the promenade itself. This new promenade, while neater, has neglected the greenery and open spaces that adorn the Cospicua seafront, with the design less mindful towards the building of community and the promotion of physical activity.

Environmental nuisance related to noise is also beginning to undermine the liveability of the Three Cities. Being able to enjoy peace and quiet is central to quality of life and, yet, some restaurants, cafés and rooftop venues are increasingly booming loud music and organising live music events in open air, notwithstanding the disturbance this causes to residents or the

impact it has on the character of an otherwise tranquil area. Commercialisation of itself is, of course, not something negative and, if properly regulated, can enhance the quality of life of any area. However, the resurgence of the Three Cities is at risk of misguided commercialisation.

Dockyards that were innovatively replaced with open parks are now being encroached upon by private interests; numerous public buildings that could be used for the arts are being eyed as hotels, without any studies undertaken on their impact or the carrying capacity for numerous hotels in the region; and, generally, the former stigma of the area that was being transformed and ushering in a growing community already seems to be threatened by unplanned and unregulated commercial activities.

The ‘Vallettafication’ of the Three Cities is not desirable and needs to be reined in before it becomes rampant. Clamping down on illegalities and abuse is an obvious first step but must equally be supplemented by a long-term vision for the area.

The authorities, together with the local councils of each of the Three Cities and neighbouring localities, have a responsibility to protect and enhance this area. They should be motivated to engage with leading architects and urban planners with a view to developing a holistic plan for the Cottonera harbour towns – one that encourages sustainable regeneration.

Only when such measures are taken can we ensure that the mistakes of the capital are not repeated. Anything less will only encourage more of the same.

Peter Grima is a lawyer and resident of Cospicua.