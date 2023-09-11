For most students, the months of August and September signal the end of another summer break. As days tick by, young adults enjoy the last few days at the beach, hang out with their friends or work the last few shifts of their summer job, hopefully saving up some of their earnings for the rest of the year.

In a few weeks, they’ll be heading back to school for another academic year. This nine-month stretch will include endless studying, numerous sleepless nights and a possible graduation prior to entering the Maltese workforce.

For some, however, these next few days have an added dimension. A number of young adults are preparing to leave Malta on a temporary basis, in search of new academic adventures abroad.

Whether it’s on an Erasmus+ funded programme, an internship in a global institution or a new postgraduate degree, these young adults all go through a period of uncertainty. They’re enthusiastic and optimistic about what the next few months hold. At the same time, they might be anxious, perhaps reconsidering their decision to go abroad altogether.

These students have gone through most, if not all stages, of their application process. Undoubtedly, endless hours were spent on researching their new location and the areas surrounding it. Many of them would have probably resorted to the internet or sought advice from older colleagues about how best to prepare for the next few months.

A few years ago, I was very much in the same situation.

As I was preparing to leave Malta to complete my postdoctoral studies abroad, I too was overwhelmed by a wave of different emotions. Was I able to cope without my family for an extended period of time? Would I get used to new surroundings? Was I able to manage my budget throughout my stay? With my support system miles away, who was I to contact in case of an unexpected emergency?

It was, without a doubt, a nerve-wrecking time and I’m sure it remains so for all of those students facing the same decision. Having jitters during these upcoming few weeks is not only understandable – it’s to be expected.

Students return back home rejuvenated, with a fresh perspective on life

Looking back, however, I have no regrets in deciding to move abroad when I did. Indeed, the majority of students who make the most of these opportunities undoubtedly feel the same way. They return back home rejuvenated, with a fresh perspective on life.

The pursuit of education has always been a cornerstone of both personal growth and societal progress. However, in an increasingly interconnected world, the impact of education ought to extend beyond individual enrichment. Studying abroad has emerged as a transformative experience that not only benefits the individual but also holds the potential to create positive ripples of change within one’s home country.

Initiatives, such as the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme, play such a pivotal role in this aspect. By providing such important financial access, it allows more and more students the ability to take such a leap. This, in turn, will cultivate new, innovative ideas – ideas which are essential to enacting change and progress in our local communities for the better. Overcoming these hurdles also prepares students for future obstacles, fostering a spirit of adaptability that can be applied in various contexts.

The exposure to diverse educational systems and research environments broadens a student’s perspective, enabling them to learn from different methodologies and approaches. This exposure cultivates critical thinking, innovative problem-solving skills and a broader understanding of global issues.

True, there is no place like home. However, no amount of assignments or tutorials can possibly replace the invaluable experience that such opportunities afford to the students undertaking their studies abroad.

As our country becomes ever more diverse, the issues that we face remainmultifaceted. In an era marked by environ­mental concerns, economic disparities and healthcare challenges, the solutions needed are increasingly complex.

In order to overcome these complex obstacles, innovative ideas are needed. And, indeed, such opportunities abroad offer the best learning opportunities for the future citizens and leaders of our country. The amalgamation of international exposure and local insights can lead to transformative solutions.

The true value of studying abroad extends beyond personal growth and academic achievement. It lies in the potential to empower individuals with knowledge and skills to effect positive change in their home country. Students who have studied abroad often return equipped with innovative ideas, fresh perspectives and a global network that can be harnessed to address local and global issues. It certainly had this effect on me.

Studying abroad is a transformative journey that moulds individuals into global citizens with the capacity to drive meaningful change. While the stress of applications and the adjustments to a new environment might be daunting, the rewards are far-reaching.

As we stand on the cusp of a future marked by unprecedented challenges and opportunities, the importance of studying abroad as a catalyst for positive change cannot be overstated. It is a journey that not only enriches the individual but also has the potential to uplift communities and nations, creating a brighter and more interconnected world for all.

So, by all means, study abroad, gain new insights, make new connections. I’ve done it and I can attest to how wonderful such an experience can be. You will make new friends, see wonderful things and enjoy experiences that you never thought possible. Your country needs you; your people need you. Malta will always be your home and the transformative knowledge you will obtain can be the catalyst for further change.