The Milied f’Għawdex (Christmas in Gozo) programme for 2023 was launched by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri during a visit to Villa Rundle in Victoria.

The festivities kicked off on Friday with the Christmas It’s Time concert at the Aurora Opera House, which saw local singers performing popular musical numbers.

The highlight of the Christmas programme is the New Year’s Eve concert in Victoria, featuring the Vengaboys, a popular Dutch Eurodance music group based in Rotterdam. The event will also feature a line-up of local talent, including DCapitals Big Band, MiciMago, Ryan Spiteri, Clint Bajada and Ozzy Lino.

The programme, which runs until January 7, also includes a Christmas Parade in Republic Street, a Magical Christmas Water Cave and traditional cribs, including the live crib in Għajnsielem.