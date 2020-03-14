Many of us are still numbed to silence, yet are very angry at the tragedy in Ħamrun on March 2. Many of us feel helpless when faced with the building frenzy in our country and the consistent uglification of our towns and villages.

As my colleague, Andrew Azzopardi, Dean of the Faculty of Social Wellbeing, affirmed in his excellent piece in Times of Malta (March 6), our homes have become coffins in various ways.

We do not have to die the same death as Miriam Pace, and others prior to her. But by being deprived of fresh air, sunlight, trees and open spaces and continually gulping exhaust fumes, we are being forced to live in coffins.

As a common Christian, as well as a theologian and a priest who walks in our streets, and as I daily mingle with the grassroots in my ministry, a few words of scripture have continued to echo in my ears since the tragedy in Abela Scolaro Street.

During Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, the Pharisees in the crowd urged Jesus to rebuke his disciples who were showing a degree of exuberance. Jesus, instead, replied: “I tell you, if these were silent, the very stones would cry out” (Lk 19:40).

Pondering upon the sad sight of the site in Ħamrun, I could not fail to reflect how a home, previously filled with the scent of love and dedication, could become a mound of rubble, death and angst.

Miriam Pace is the innocent victim of a society gravely tarnished by greed, injustice and impunity. Without mincing his words, Archbishop Charles Scicluna was perfectly correct in asking, during his poignant sermon at Miriam’s funeral Mass: “Did Miriam have to die for the problems to become clear?”

The proverbial writing on the wall, as Andrew Azzopardi stated, has long been there, before the wall crumbled to dust. But many have found it more convenient to ignore it.

I responsibly remind readers about Mary Zarb’s and Nadya Vavilova’s deaths, in similar circumstances to Miriam’s, on June 3, 2004, at St Paul’s Bay, as well as Maggie Smith who passed away in August last year, after most of her house, in Mellieħa, collapsed on June 8, 2019.

Although others have been spared a similar death, they still live in misery in the wake of similar tragedies.

Did Miriam have to die for the problems to become clear?

This question is addressed to all members of society. It is addressed to those at the highest echelons, to politicians on a national and local council level, to those in the construction industry, to opinion leaders and journalists, as well as to the man and woman in the street.

We are all collectively responsible. That is why the stones in Ħamrun, and wherever such things have taken place, continue to cry out to us.

It is much more than a silent scream. It is a vociferous call to act responsibly. In so many ways, the moral backbone of our society has been eroded.

Many simply ignore the rules which govern a civilised society. Civic sense has reached rock bottom. Observing the way people drive a vehicle is just one example. Flouting the highway code is the order of the day.

The way we treat each other in the streets, in shops, in public places is, to say the least, disgusting. The mad grabs at the supermarket shelves are another dark example of the way we treat each other.

It is pointless to inundate L-Istrina and other fund-raising marathons if this is just an ongoing attempt to numb our conscience... personal as well as collective. If this is so, it is good reason that the stones will continue to cry out until we are forcefully awoken out of our egoistic slumber.

Hector Scerri is member of the Faculty of Theology and priest-theologian