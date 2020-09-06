A very suntanned Joseph Muscat was called in to the police headquarters in Floriana for an interrogation under caution. After an hour and a half he came out, frowning with a tan suddenly gone scarlet grey. He assured us all that he “was not a suspect” and that the case of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination had “been solved under his tenure unlike past prime minis...” at which point all we could hear was “bla bla bla”.

Clearly, his boating holiday, on a ‘friend’s’ luxury yacht around the isles of Italy, had done nothing to assuage his mythomania – what’s one more lie among so many? Muscat mansplaining, as we all know by now, is nothing but gaslight.

To understand how he ended up in the interrogating room at the police depot, we need to go a while back.

Summer of 2015, to be more specific. The Electrogas consortium, whose director was none other than Yorgen Fenech of Tumas Group, had been guaranteed a multi-million loan facility by the government. This essentially meant the government told Bank of Valletta: “It’s OK. Go on and give them a loan of €450 million. If they won’t manage, the government will cover for them.”

This was absolute cuckoo. A sheer act of stratospheric irresponsibility. Because if Electrogas failed to pay the loans, then, the government would have to use taxpayers’ money which otherwise would be spent on things such as hospitals, schools – to pay the millions to this private company to build a power station the country did not need.

But Muscat and his cabinet were adamant: give them the bloody guarantee.

The infamous power station was meant to be ready by 2015 – two years after Labour was elected to power, but only hiccupped to a start in the beginning of 2017. Later that year, in September, Caruana Galizia was working on an investigative story about the web of corruption engulfing the Electrogas deal.

That same month, the permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, Alfred Camilleri, received a red alert e-mail from BOV: “Ahem, Electrogas are not paying their loan payments. They are asking us if they can stop paying for now – but we cannot afford that.” Panic ensued, and everyone started scrambling trying to get the backup of international banks.

Daphne was working on exactly this. She would have revealed how 17 Black was owned by Fenech and how he had promised an illicit €5,000-a-day off the power station deal to Muscat’s best friends: Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi and his chief of staff Keith Schembri.

If that story came out, there would have been no safety-net international loans. It would have been the end of the power station, the end of the Electrogas consortium, the end of the thousands of banknotes in the pockets of Fenech, Mizzi and Schembri, and effectively the end of Muscat’s l-aqwa żmien.

But that was not to be, because Daphne was killed. Someone thought it convenient to eliminate her. And two months after her assassination, in December that same year – Electrogas secured the much-needed international loans.

They thought the story would end there, that Daphne’s work would be shelved and everyone would live happily ever after in their money pits. Wrong.

The investigations were taken up by international media houses. And today we know that Fenech is one of the suspected masterminds of the assassination. Clearly, Fenech didn’t just wake up and say ‘oh-you-know-what-let-me-kill-a-journalist-today’. There was a corrupt, greedy networked build-up to it. Which is why talk of Fenech being given a pardon is utter bollocks if he was part of the plot to kill Daphne to save himself. In fact, Fenech himself has not denied his involvement in the murder to the police – albeit, he insisted that it was Muscat’s chief of staff, Schembri, who allegedly gave him the final go-ahead: “mexxi, mexxi, mexxi”. He also told the police that Muscat knew of alleged Schembri’s involvement.

Which neatly brings us back to why Muscat was called in for interrogation under caution, a fortnight ago.

Everywhere around the world, a caution interview is a serious matter. Police do it when they have grounds to suspect that you may have committed an offence and may have information that can help in their investigation.

The police then use the outcome of the interrogation to decide whether to investigate or not. It is taken so seriously that the person called in is encouraged to take a lawyer with him.

When Muscat came out of the police HQ, with a lawyer by his side, he put on his very serious face and told us how he was an exception to world’s rules and was not a suspect at all.

Now that he lost his winning touch, he is grappling with the skill of trying to sound honest. But the truth is that each time he addresses the media he is living up to his ruined reputation; failing to realise that he will always be considered a suspect in people’s minds even if there had to be no evidence – for the simple reason that he kept defending crooks at a time when he was responsible for the country.

And yet, what does he do? He goes on holiday and snaps pictures of himself bobbing in the sea, and his wife wearing gold shimmery masks.

What will they be left with, one wonders, when their masks will fall off and the gold will dust off?

Meanwhile, while he tans, Daphne’s family can never enjoy a holiday. They tirelessly work, day and night to uncover the truth because as one of her sons recently told me, taking a break means one day further away from justice being upheld.

