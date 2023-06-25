Opening newspapers and magazines, one seems to be inundated with mentions of an ageing population – with many current global challenges such as decreased productivity and increases in health care costs being attributed to the fact that we are living longer lives. It is sobering to accept that as with everything else in life, there is always a price to pay for living longer, that as we age, those minor aches and pains we complain about every now and then may probably recur more often, and some issues we face may become chronic, requiring more than a few minor adjustments for us to be able to live with them comfortably.

While our services include community-based and day care services, this article will focus specifically on residential care and the benefits it brings with it to those whose needs are best met by taking up residence at a beautiful state-of-the-art home in the heart of St Julian’s, surrounded by lush mature gardens where one can enjoy a simple stroll or an intimate picnic on a bench with loved ones or friends.

Many traditional residential homes have typically focused on meeting basic physical and medical needs, ensuring people are well-fed, clean and safe. Conversely, at Villa Anna Teresa we are mindful that a person’s psychological and emotional needs still need to be met, whatever their physical requirements may be. We follow the World Health Organization’s definition of health, where far more than the absence of illness, the importance of complete physical, mental and social well-being all contribute significantly towards a state of health and wellbeing.

Physical well-being

Many of our activities focus on meaningful movement that is accessible to many and adaptable to various abilities and preferences. Making movement fun is a sure way to encourage participation and engagement as well as plenty of smiles all round!

Cognitive stimulation

Intellectual engagement is also vital for our health, and studies have proven that it can delay or slow down cognitive decline while enhancing brain function in older adults (Johnson et al. 2020). At Villa Anna Teresa we have planned dedicated areas for various activities designed to encourage people to participate in activities which tickle their fancy. Nothing like a little competition amongst friends to encourage our residents to brush up on their quizzing skills!

Emotional and social support

Our staff members are trained to understand that spending some time chatting or listening to entertaining stories of years gone by, is an integral part of the care we offer. With us, we don’t aim to do things faster, but better, and we know that taking the time to offer companionship during the course of our duties, whatever these may be, is the best way for all of our residents to feel valued, loved and respected.

Our amenities

Technological advancements offer numerous opportunities to improve the lives of older adults. Assistive technologies at Villa Anna Teresa are not there to replace human intervention and interaction, but rather, to enhance lives by focusing on efficiency – thus ensuring that our staff members have ample time to share special moments of companionship with our residents. This is our way to ensure enhanced safety for all while encouraging independence and control to each individual resident according to his or her individual needs.

Villa Anna Teresa’s clever design incorporates natural elements which research has proven to positively impact well-being for all. Ample natural lighting, open spaces as well as huge mature gardens are all incorporated purposefully and tastefully, enhancing the overall ambiance and therapeutic value of the living environment. The provision of exceptional food catered by Osborne Caterers and adapted to the health needs of each individual, makes each mealtime a unique experience, which can be enjoyed as a social activity in the dining room or in the comfort of one’s own room.

If you would like to know more about our services or would like to book an assessment that will help you understand your needs or those of your loved ones better, call us on 2712 3456 or e-mail us at info@villaannateresa.com. We are here to help!