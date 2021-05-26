The Dominican community of Valletta celebrates the titular feast of the Visitation on Friday. Tomorrow, eve of the feast, rosary will be recited at 5.45pm, followed by sung Mass by parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, at 6.15pm. The celebration ends with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

On Friday, the rosary will be said at 5.45pm. Solemn concelebrated Mass, led by the Provost Archpriest of St Helen parish church, Birkirkara, Mgr Paul Carmel Vella, will be said at 6.15pm, followed by the antiphon and Eucharistic benediction.

After Mass, there will be the inauguration of the restored chapel of the Holy Name of Jesus.