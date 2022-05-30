The Dominican community of Valletta tomorrow celebrates the titular feast of the Visitation. Solemn concelebrated Mass, led by Archbishop Emeritus of Tiranë-Durrës in Albania, Mgr George Frendo, OP, will be said at St Dominic parish church at 5.45pm, followed by the antiphon and Eucharistic benediction. Pictured above is the titular painting of The Visitation at the Basilica of St Dominic, also known as the Basilica of Our Lady of Safe Haven.

