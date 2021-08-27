In the automotive industry, diesel is a dirty word right now. Ever since the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal, sales have nosedived and manufacturers have quickly ditched these models in response.

However, some remain, and the Volvo V90 is one such example. In the executive class in which the V90 sits, it’s no surprise to see diesel hanging on, because these engines provide better economy over the long distances that buyers in this segment tend to drive.

So what’s it actually like to drive a diesel in 2021? We took a 500-mile road trip to find out.

The V90 is an estate but is also available as a saloon called S90. These models sit at the top of the car range, much like the XC90 is the firm’s flagship SUV. As such they’re a bit more premium than the rest of the already-excellent Volvo line-up, getting high-specification trims, high-quality materials and efficient powertrains.

