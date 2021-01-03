The Voynich Manuscript has been dubbed ‘The most mysterious manuscript in the world’ by John Matthews Manly in his Harper’s Magazine article from 1921.

The manuscript itself is fairly plain from the outside; it’s slightly larger than a typical paperback book with a plain cover. Inside is where the mystery begins with its 240 pages, most of which have intriguing, and sometimes bizarre, illustrations and a completely unknown script that, to this day, has baffled decipherment despite some of the top minds in the field attempting to do so. The illustrations seem to fit into several broad categories generally accepted as herbal, astronomical, balneological, cosmo­logical and pharmaceutical.

The manuscript gets its name from the Polish book dealer, Wilfrid Voynich, who acquired it in 1912 after purchasing a selection of valuable manuscripts from the Jesuits in Italy (believed to be at Villa Mondragone outside of Rome). The chain of ownership before this point is somewhat sketchy as no record of it exists until its acquisition by Rudolf II of Habsburg, who reigned in Prague, who purchased the book for the sum of 600 ducats. From here it ended up in the possession of Anthanasius Kircher (somewhat of a scientific superstar in his own right during his time) with the request he look into its decipherment.

There is no record that he ever attempted to, and from here it appears to have ended up in a Jesuit collection where it remained until it was purchased by Voynich. In 1969, the manuscript was donated to Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale University by H. P. Kraus, who had purchased it from the estate of Voynich’s widow.

There are many theories, some quite outlandish, regarding the potential authors and origins of this codex.

The book itself has no title page or indication of its origin. It has been radio-carbon dated to approximately 1420 and there are many theories as to its origins, including northern Italy, Asia and even the new world (Mexico/North America). The list of potential authors have included illustrious names such as Roger Bacon and even Voynich himself (as a hoax). The truth is these are unknown, but most researchers believe the manuscript to have originated in Italy.

A group of researchers at the University of Malta (from the departments of Computer Information Systems, Artificial Intelligence and the Institute of Linguistics and Language Technology) are currently investigating this mysterious codex, trying to find additional evidence as to whether or not the codex has any genuine message or content as well as searching for evidence on how to gain some insight into its linguistic origins and features.

Dr Colin Layfield and Dr John Abela are both senior lecturers in the Department of Computer Information Systems in the Faculty of Information and Communication Technology. Their research areas include Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing.

