The easing of restrictions in the fight against COVID-19 does not necessarily spell a return to normality and freedom from lockdown for everyone – the immunocompromised are actually about to enter a phase of heightened anxiety and extra vigilance.

Amy Camilleri Zahra

Meningitis survivor and transplantee Amy Camilleri Zahra is one person whose life cannot get back to ‘normal’ yet, following three seriously stressful months. On the contrary, with more people out and about, she now has to be even more cautious.

The academic and activist has felt more and more anxious with the easing of every set of measures and admits she does not feel safe enough to go out and about as she did in February, especially now that more people are savouring their freedom.

She also expressed concern over the “confusing mixed messages” from health authorities about the vulnerable on what they should and should not do, as well as what constitutes low, medium and high risk.

Being immunocompromised means that following safety measures, including frequent handwashing, use of sanitisers, a good level of home hygiene and avoiding anyone sick, is the order of the day, irrespective of the novel coronavirus.

The risk of getting infected has always been there, but the COVID-19 experience has heightened it because they now have to worry about another virus – a potentially lethal one, with little information about it.

And now that more measures are being relaxed, the fear of encountering the virus is real and the immunocompromised just cannot take the risk.

“The fact that some can have the virus without showing any symptoms – and that it is highly contagious – does not help the situation either,” Camilleri Zahra added.

Meningitis survivor Amy Camilleri Zahra.

For the mother of one, “the only way to stay somewhat in control now is to continue with social distancing”. And the situation will remain like this for people like her until there is a vaccine.

Camilleri Zahra is not against the lifting of restrictions, aware that the economy relies on healthy individuals and the healthcare system depends on a good economy, but she is uneasy about whether people will abide by the mitigating measures.

“We have all seen scenes of how these were not adhered to, putting other’s lives at risk.”

Mandy Vella

Cystic fibrosis sufferer Mandy Vella has lost her job in the pandemic and is in no position to go around doing interviews in a new environment that would be unfamiliar with her health condition.

Her entire life has been governed by the health measures imposed in the outbreak, but this period has been “extra difficult” for her.

“Having said that, I felt safe because people were more aware and so cautious about hygiene and cleaning. In fact, I used to joke that everyone was living my life with CF.”

But this is no longer the case, now that the country is in an interim phase and opening up again.

“It does not feel right to go out and continue life as normal with people meeting in large groups and celebrating,” she said.

Jacob Cachia

For Sarah Cachia, mother of ‘Titanium Man’, Jacob, who is also considered vulnerable, the health concerns spill over into financial ones too.

Even if her son stayed at home, she has had to heavily weigh the pros and cons of reopening Jacob’s Brew, a café with a social aim. Working there and exposing herself could mean becoming a carrier and taking the virus to him.

Seven years ago, Jacob suffered a rare condition known as meningoencephalitis, resulting in brain surgery, severe complications and the removal of part of his skull, later replaced by a titanium plate as he fought for his life.

Jacob’s Brew, her son’s dream, closed its doors even before the government ordered catering establishments to shut due to the pandemic. And it has still not been opened – even though restaurants can now operate.

The Cachias have decided to wait out the month of June to see if the number of cases remains stable. Meanwhile, with shop rent still being paid, they are running at a loss.

Revenue and activities at Jacob’s Brew also raise funds for the family’s charity, Survivors Malta.

“So, we have lots to lose if we close it. Quitting is not an option!”