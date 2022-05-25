Pre-sales of the new ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo have started in Germany and most European markets. The zero-emission all-rounder can be ordered from this date – whether as an electric bus for the family, leisure activities or business, or as a delivery vehicle for companies.

With the start of pre-sales, Volkswagen’s electric strategy aimed at offering climate-neutral mobility in every segment continues to pick up speed. This is shown by the fact that the most important automotive trends can be found in the ID. Buzz: electric mobility, intelligent networking of the assist and information systems and over-the-air software updates. With long ranges and short charging times, the ID. Buzz is also a sustainable and economically efficient companion for everyday use, permitting operation with zero local emissions.

With the ID. Buzz, Volkswagen is adding another model to the successful ID. family, which consists of the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 in Europe, and is also picking up the pace of its electric offensive. By 2030, it is planned that at least 70 per cent of Volkswagen’s sales in Europe will come from all-electric vehicles. The goal is to reduce CO2 emissions per vehicle by up to 40 per cent as soon as 2030. The company intends to become climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. The ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are manufactured at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in Hannover and are carbon-neutral on handover to their customers. When charged using 100 per cent green energy, the vehicles are already climate-neutral.

The five-seater ID. Buzz will be initially offered in the high-spec Pro version throughout Europe. The ID. Buzz Cargo will be available parallel to the market launch. For the market entry, the ID. Buzz will be equipped as standard with the largest battery of the ID. family so far. The lithium-ion battery offers an energy content of 77 kWh (82 kWh gross) and supplies a 150 kW (204 PS) electric drive motor at the rear with a torque of 310 Nm. The WLTP consumption: 20.6 kWh/100 km (Cargo: 20.4 kWh/100 km). The range is up to 421 kilometres (Cargo: 424 km). At a DC quick-charging station, the battery can be recharged from 5 to 80 per cent of its capacity in around 30 minutes with a maximum charging power of up to 170 kW.

The standard equipment of the ID. Buzz Pro includes a wide range of ultra-modern assist systems. Always on board: Car2X (can warn drivers about local hazards such as the start of a traffic jam after a bend), swerve support (can make it easier to avoid obstacles during full braking), oncoming vehicle braking when turning (can warn and brake in the case of oncoming traffic and when turning off), Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring, the proactive occupant protection system (can close the windows before a potential accident, for example) and the lane keeping system Lane Assist.

The standard equipment also includes Dynamic Road Sign Display. Park Distance Control at the front and rear makes manoeuvring easier. An ideal climate in the vehicle is ensured by Air Care Climatronic with two-zone temperature control, stationary air conditioning and activated charcoal filter.