In the early morning of April 28, 1942, at 7.50am, the air raid warning sounded, as a number of German Messerschmitt Bf109F fighter aircraft and an estimated 43 Junkers Ju88s and 20 Junkers Ju87 Stuka bombers were approaching Malta.

The enemy aircraft dropped bombs on Luqa, Senglea, Msida, Guardamangia and Sliema.

A number of houses were demolished at Senglea. A bomb exploded on top of public shelter No.7 where the entrance was blocked and part of the roof collapsed. It was reported that 12 people were buried under the debris, while about 60 people were injured.

Ju88 planes in flight over Malta in May 1942. Photo: National War Museum Archives

Three Stukas were seen to detach themselves from the last wave, dive low over Floriana and release their bombs. The bombs exploded on houses in several streets.

Floriana church hit

However, the biggest tragedy of the day was when St Publius parish church in Floriana was hit. The raid occurred just as the 8am Mass was about to start. As the warnings sounded, the priest and the congregation sought refuge in the crypt beneath the church or an air raid shelter linked to it.

During the Stukas’ attack, the dome was demolished and the roof of the crypt collapsed under the weight of fallen masonry. Those inside were buried.

According to the book Malta: Blitzed But Not Beaten by Philip Vella: “ARP workers and other volunteers rushed to the scene and rescued the terrified survivors, many of whom were taken to hospital suffering from wounds of varying degrees. Thirteen corpses were later recovered.”

Messerschmitts flying over Ta’ Qali. Photo: National War Museum Archives

The book Malta: The Spitfire Year 1942 added that “the bomb penetrated into the crypt and exploded, killing about a dozen persons taking shelter, including the Rev. Pawl Portelli; two other bombs also hit the church, which was severely damaged”.

One the other hand, the Malta Police Report of April 28 says that “nine persons were killed and six injured while two persons were missing”.

As the Malta radar stations detected more Luftwaffe aircraft leaving Sicily, two Spitfires of No. 126 Squadron and one of No. 601 Squadron were scrambled at 7.40am. They were followed 10 minutes later by four Hurricanes of No. 185 Squadron.

The three Spitfires made initial contact with the enemy aircraft and dived after the Junkers Ju87 Stukas, but the No. 601 Squadron pilot had to break away with engine trouble.

Flight Lieutenant Johnston (BR192/W) got on the tail of one Stuka but was attacked by another. Johnston, having evaded his attacker, went after another Stuka, seeing strikes from his shooting, followed by white engine vapour, but he broke away as Messerschmitts approached. The Hurricanes also attacked the Ju87s. Pilot Officer Ian McKay (Z2396/D) claimed to have caused damage to two, although his own aircraft was hit.

Pilot Officer Phil Wigley (Z3462) attacked a Junkers Ju88, which he claimed as damaged, but was set upon by four more Messerschmitts, while Pilot Officer Jack Fletcher of No. 185 Squadron was shot down.

Canadian Pilot Officer Jack Fletcher

Pilot's parachute entangled in tailplane

The Malta Police Report of the day (April 28) and Anthony Rogers’s book Air Battle of Malta: Aircraft Losses and Crash Sites 1940-42 found evi­dence that it was shot down and crashed in a field at Dingli.

According to Rogers, there is tangible evidence that Fletcher was lost after bailing out of his blazing Z2698/L. He apparently deployed his parachute too soon. The canopy became entangled with the tailplane of his Hurricane before tearing free. Fletcher fell to his death southeast of Dingli and a few hundred metres from the burning wreck of his fighter.

After examination of the aircraft and Fletcher’s parachute, it was evident that the pilot pulled the ripcord before leaving the aircraft and that the parachute started to stream over the tailplane. There were no bullet holes in the parachute and the silk was dry.

Claims for compensation

Meanwhile, the Hurricane crashed in a field belonging to Francis Abela.

Abela wrote to the military authorities demanding compensation for damages. He received a reply on July 23, 1942, by Major D.A.D. Hirings from army headquarters at Auberge de Castille, saying that they were not liable for compensation to him in respect of the crashed aircraft.

He suggested that documentation on the losses suffered should be forwarded o the civil government, “in order that the damage may be taken into account in accordance with any future arrangements that may be arrived at the termination of the war”.

Around a week later, on August 1, 1942, Abela sent a detailed letter addressed to “the civil government or officer concerned”. He said he suffered damage to his property, valued at £20, by a British aircraft which crashed in his field at an area known as Ta’ l-Imgħajlaq at Dingli the previous April.

The marble slab of the grave of Pilot Officer J.W.S. Fletcher buried at the Kalkara Capuccini Naval Cemetery. Photo: Author’s Collection

Abela listed the damages he suffered:

1. Three large fig trees, bearing at the rate of 1½ outs of fruit every season, were burned and destroyed completely.

2. A wall seven feet high and 12 feet long was knocked down and requires rebuilding.

3. The wreckage of the Hurricane was still to be carried away and the crater which it left had to be levelled as the sowing season was rapidly approaching and he would suffer more loss.

On August 6, 1942, the secretary to the government, R. Castillo, wrote to inform Abela that “the government cannot at present undertake to pay compensation for injury to private property as a result of acts of war”. His claim was being noted for consideration when the necessary legislation was enacted.

On May 4, 1943, Castillo made reference to Abela’s letter of August 1, 1942, in another letter but repeated the same answer.

Seven days later, S. Dandria, secretary to the government, wrote to Abela that “…in order to facilitate the settling of your claim, you are asked to be good enough to submit your claim on Form No. 1 which is now obtainable, together with Pamphlet ‘B’ free of charge at all Protection Offices…”

By May 1943, the enactment of legislation for compensation was passed and Abela was told that “if a claim is now submitted to the [newly formed] War Damage Commission, it will go in a [special] file”.

The author has never found this WDC file.

A Hurricane Mk.IIC of No.185 Squadron having its wing cannon serviced. Photo: National War Museum Archives

Charles Debono is curator of the National War Museum.

Acknowledgements

Several sources were consulted by the author. He wishes to thank Anthony Rogers for his generous help and assistance and for his book Air Battle of Malta: Aircraft Losses and Crash Sites, which is useful for anyone interested in Malta’s wartime crash sites. The books Malta: Blitzed But Not Beaten by Philip Vella and Malta: The Spitfire Year 1942 by Christopher Shores, Brian Cull and Nicola Malizia, and the Malta Police reports were consulted for the detailed information about this particular air raid. The author also wishes to thank the staff of the National Archives (Malta) and the National Library.