One of my best friends has always had a thing for what she describes as ‘bad chins’: she’s always told me that you can tell a lot about a person from their chin. I’m yet to find out if that is in any way scientifically accurate, even though she does have a knack for smelling fishy things from a mile away. What I will say for sure is that you can tell everything you need to know about a person from the way they choose to go about things.

After last week’s rushed giveaway of public land as if it were some slashed-price Black Friday deal, I was interested to see how people would react. I was also wondering when the next ‘piece of work in silence’ would take place and, well, I didn’t have to wait too long. Less than a week after the Miżieb travesty, Ian Borg was back with a bang, or rather a chainsaw, to set right the landscape in Dingli by making it a few 400-year-old trees poorer. The only consolation I can find is that at least he’s consistent: he really does want to uglify all of Malta, even his own backyard.

I have also come to understand the ‘do first, ask questions later’ ethos which is surrounding the current administration. Knowing full well how long our courts and tribunals take to come to decisions and, quite frankly, not particularly caring either way because they know the electorate can’t be bothered to get out of bed for anything except money.

There’s a special place in hell for people who don’t protect their weak

Our minister for transport, infrastructure and capital projects doesn’t even bother to wait for things as insignificant as appeal timeframes. A small insignificant thing such as the law didn’t stop people in the highest positions of power in our country from signing incredibly expensive and equally corrupt deals, and it’s certainly not going to stop Ian Borg from building his roads and spending thousands of our taxes on giving them official openings as if he were at the Grand Prix. The audacity is almost as breathtaking as seeing those raped, sad tree trunks that had withstood everything that time threw at them. And yet, it goes on.

The comments made about this latest feat of biophobia were equally awe-inspiring. Apparently, people who want to protect trees which are being cut down for practically no reason in a country which suffers from flash floods and which is already overbuilt, didn’t want ‘progress’. They are envious; they want to hold the country back.

Our definitions of evolution seem to be so very different that we might as well come from two separate planets. I thought progress meant that we had more space for our depressed children to play in (and I don’t even have children), better air to breathe, more greenery to rest our concreted-over souls, but apparently, it means building petrol station cafés and 20 new roads to get to them. Forget the metro, what this country truly needs is a lobotomy.

Oh, and by the way, we are on our 45th COVID-19 related death; I suppose it’s time one of you put some ‘mechanisms’ in place so that we don’t lose more relatives and friends over winter, all while you’re busy looking the other way and not taking any responsibility. There’s a special place in hell for people who don’t protect their weak and pillage a defenceless environment, but then again, we already call it home.