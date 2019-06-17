What made the headlines

Qala development paused as developer promises significant downscaling: Plans to turn around 5,000 square metres of idyllic farmland in Qala into a sprawling villa were put on hold following Times of Malta revelations about possible irregularities in the application process. The Planning Commission accepted a request by the developers’ lawyer for more time to “significantly scale down” their proposal and postponed a decision until October. Fronted by Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli, the Qala application had been recommended for refusal by the PA’s directorate.

AUM student dorms get thumbs down: Plans by the American University of Malta to build a large student accommodation block behind its Cottonera campus is likely to hit a brick wall next month after it got a thumbs down from the Planning Directorate. An application for several additions to the campus will be decided by the Planning Authority board on September 12. The directorate, however, recommended approval of the AUM’s plans to extend its campus to a disused building known as the Knights Building on the old dock front.

Migrants subjected to ‘sickening’ treatment during film shoot: Several members of the crew of an Italian film currently shooting in Malta resigned in protest over what they claim was the “sickening” treatment of migrants working as extras on the set, Times of Malta revealed. Some 70 African migrants living in Malta, including four children, are engaged as extras on the film Tolo Tolo which is being shot at Fort Ricasoli and the Malta Film Studios. According to multiple sources at least four crew members left after some 60 migrants, most of whom could not swim, were left on a boat in the sun for six hours on Mon- day, without toilet breaks or adequate shade.

Inquiry into Vitals hospitals transfer stalled pending appeal by ministers: A magisterial inquiry into the government’s transfer of three hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare cannot go ahead until an appeal filed by three ministers [Edward Scicluna, Kon- rad Mizzi, Chris Cardona] opposing it is over, a judge ruled. Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti said that although a fourth man mentioned in the pro- ceedings [Ivan Vassallo] had not appealed, the case was one and the same for all four, and if it went ahead before the appeal was decided it would prejudice the other three. The ruling was handed down following a request by the court registrar for a copy of the acts of the case. The request for an inquiry had been made by the civil society NGO Repubblika. Magis- trate Claire Stafrace Zammit had accepted the request, prompting an appeal by the three ministers seeking its revocation.

What they said

“I dare say, our plans for the change to electric and zero emission vehicles are the most ambitious and the best in Europe.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat speaking during a telephone link with the Labour Party radio station ONE.

“The police came in with guns and handcuffs and treated us like criminals. I know lots of white non-Europeans working with me illegally. They never would do that to them.”

Muso, a Ghanaian tenant at the so-called China House building in Ħal Far, which was raided by the police two weeks ago.

“How can you allow such things to continue to happen for just speculation, when it is evident that we are losing our most traditional village cores and streetscapes?”

Conservation architect Joanna Spiteri Staines addressing members of the Planning Commission while representing objectors to an application to demolish a century-old townhouse in Sannat’s Urban Conservation Area to make way for a block of 16 apartments.