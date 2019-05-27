What made the headlines

Gafà works at OPM after all: A government employee whose exact job Prime Minister Joseph Muscat claimed not to know has actually been working for the Prime Minister’s office for the past seven months. Dr Muscat admitted in a PQ that Neville Gafà has been working for his office since January 2019. Mr Gafà hit the headlines several years ago after facing accusations of facilitating a Libyan medical visa racket. Questions have since arisen over Mr Gafà’s trips to Libya as a representative of the government.

Matsec reform: Sixth formers would be required to learn at least one foreign language and be rewarded for taking part in drama and other ‘co-curricular’ activities if a proposed reform to the post-secondary matriculation certificate system is implemented, Matsec board chairman Frank Ventura announced. Another proposal is to remove the existing Systems of Knowledge course and replace it by class discussions and debates.

Bulk of new citizenships given to Russians: Russians have again topped the list of new Maltese citizens, according to Eurostat. In 2017, 464 Russian nationals acquired Maltese citizenship followed by 342 from Saudi Arabia, 195 from the UK and 100 from China. According to the report, 14 per cent of people living in Malta are now foreign citizens, compared to an EU average of just 7.8 per cent. Other statistics released on World Population Day showed Malta’s population is close to half a million and that its population growth in 2018 was the largest in EU, with 36.8 per 1,000 residents. Until June, 16,000 applications were received from people outside the EU wanting to work in Malta.

Malta has second highest rate of syphilis in Europe: Malta’s reported cases of the sexually transmitted disease has more than doubled in seven years, according to a report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Daphne inquiry ‘within three months’: The government will be launching a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia within the three-month deadline set by the Council of Europe, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said at a media freedom event in London.

Keith Schembri forced to testify on 17 Black: A court has denied a request by the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Keith Schembri, to be exempted from testifying about 17 Black, the Dubai company named in leaked e-mails as one of two companies that would pay money into Mr Schembri and Konrad Mizzi’s Panama companies. The court is hearing a libel case Mr Schembri filed against former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil, who had accused him of receiving kickbacks. Mr Schembri had been trying to avoid cross-examination since the beginning of the year.

What they said

“The party members need to be consulted, they could even be indicating the next potential leader, but the actual choice cannot be simply left to a massive group. It requires a sieve. Committees and councillors are in the chain of daily political decisions.”

Nationalist Party grandee Louis Galea, who was appointed by embattled party leader Adrian Delia to oversee party reform, telling Times Talk it was a mistake to leave it up to party members to elect the new Nationalist Party leader.



“Am I a Times journalist?”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat replying to a question by Times of Malta about whether he had asked about Neville Gafa’s role at OPM.

“How can the members on the government side of the House of Representatives who are being paid in this manner honestly contemplate voting against the government when their standard of living depends on the Prime Minister’s pleasure?”

Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler criticising the government, in a scathing report, for giving its backbenchers jobs.