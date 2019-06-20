What made the headlines

Malta’s climate will become drier, hotter: The Maltese climate will become more arid in the future, with potential devastating impact on ecosystems and human health, according to initial studies carried out by a scientist specialised in the use of regional climate models. Based on the understanding of climates in nearby regions, Malta might become like the Middle East, according to James Ciarlo, a post-doctoral fellow with Italy’s National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics.

Malta fails Moneyval review: Malta’s anti-money laundering regime failed a review by international experts and now has a year to get its house in order or face potential blacklisting procedures, Times of Malta revealed. Moneyval, the Council of Europe’s Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism, gave Malta just over a year to address a series of shortcomings in its anti-money laundering efforts following a year-long assessment.

Killed in her apartment, dismembered and dumped: The police believe that a woman who disappeared 11 years ago is likely to have been killed in her St Paul’s Bay apartment, her body dismembered, and her remains transported to Valletta in her own car. The shocking details emerged as investigators tried to find out what happened to 25-year-old Charlene Farrugia, who went missing in November 2008. Her former boyfriend, John Paul Charles Woods, 39, is the main suspect, though he has not yet been charged. On Monday, he was jailed for seven years for a hold-up in a shop in Gżira last week, which sparked the investigation into the 11-year mystery. Police found human remains in Valletta a week yesterday after the suspect claimed he had hidden some of her body parts there. Sources said Woods was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he revealed details about the case.

Justice Minister evasive on murder inquiry: Justice Minister Owen Bonnici would not commit to launching a public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder within the three-month deadline stipulated by the Council of Europe, despite the Foreign Minister’s declaration that this would be done. Instead, in comments to Times of Malta Dr Bonnici echoed what Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had said, namely that he would be seeking legal advice about holding a public inquiry in parallel with ongoing investigations.

Delia denies former wife’s claim he missed bank payments: PN leader Adrian Delia on Thursday accused his estranged wife of lying when she claimed in court that banks had warned him about the possibility of suspending five home loans following two missed mortgage payments, according to his estranged wife. Nicole Vella de Fremeaux claimed in a judicial protest that she had received warning letters from both HSBC and Bank of Valletta. The letters are about outstanding payments on the home loans, a missed standing order, €25,000 outstanding on two credit cards as well as a balance of €19,000 in utility bills.

What they said

“Żep Camilleri was never lost for words. Today, we are lost for words. We lost a friend, and an icon of Maltese Theatre.”

Sean Buhagiar, artistic director of Teatru Malta, paying tribute to actor, producer, director and drama teacher Żep Camilleri, who died on Thursday.

“Our politicians think only in terms of the economy, yet in their short-term mentality, they ignore the fact that creating a healthier environment helps the economy by saving on public healthcare.”

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar co-founder Astrid Vella writing in Times of Malta.

“The project will forge ahead but we don’t expect to get thanks for it.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat speaking on One Radio about the controversial Central Link road project.