The Times assistant editor dies aged 55

The assistant editor of the Times of Malta, Ivan Fenech, died aged 55, a day after he felt suddenly ill at the newsroom in Mrieħel. Mr Fenech was widely respected for sticking to his values and principles even if these were not in line with public opinion. Many knew him under a different guise, thanks to the TV persona he had taken up many years ago living in the fictional land of Iċ-Ċukaj as part of the TV satirical show Aħna Aħna Jew m’Aħnix in the 1980s. His dry and caustic humour, which was also reflected in this fictional character, kept many entertained. He will be greatly missed.

What made the headlines

PN youth report blames leadership: A siege mentality, a divide-and-rule approach, attacks against independent media and a sense of denial following two historic defeats are to blame for the current state of the Nationalist Party, a report concluded. The damning analysis was made by the party’s youth section, the Moviment Żgħażagħ Partit Nazzjonalista, in a report which focused on the period from when the current leadership led by Adrian Delia took office in September 2017 until the present.

Opposition to vote against separation of Attorney General’s roles: The Nationalist Opposition will be voting against the splitting up of the Attorney General’s dual role of legal adviser to the government and chief prosecutor, PN MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, a former justice minister, said in Parliament. Dr Mifsud Bonnici said the Opposition had no choice but to vote against the Bill at the second reading due to the fact that the government had failed to allow for the appointment of the Attorney General and State Advocate by a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

Adrian Delia

PN MPs call for Delia to assume responsibility: Tensions within the Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group reached boiling point on Tuesday night when a huge majority of MPs asked the leadership to assume responsibility for the recent electoral losses and step down, the Times of Malta reported. A meeting of the parliamentary group that started at about 6pm dragged on until 2.15am on Wednesday. Only two MPs – Edwin Vassallo and Carm Mifsud Bonnici – spoke in favour of party leader Adrian Delia staying on. Meanwhile the PN’s Mosta sectional committee wrote to the top echelons of the party, calling on them to shoulder responsibility for the recent electoral results. And the Mellieħa sectional committee wrote to all Nationalist MPs urging collective responsibility to be shouldered.

Families evacuated after wall collapse: Families living in a block of apartments in Mimosa Street, Ħamrun, next to a construction site, were evacuated early on Thursday morning after a wall collapsed. The Ħamrun incident came less than a week after a three-storey block adjacent to a construction site collapsed in Mellieħa, slightly injuring a woman who was trapped in the rubble. And last month a building collapsed in Guardamangia. After this latest incident in Ħamrun, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said all permits for demolition and excavation were being suspended until new regulations come into force in a few weeks’ time.

Cruise ships’ pollution 148 times worse than cars: The pollution caused by 83 cruise ships that visited Malta in 2017 was 148 times the sulphur emissions produced by the island’s entire car fleet, according to new data. The campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E) used satellite data to track 203 cruise ships as they sailed around Europe in 2017, comparing the air pollution caused to passenger car emissions. In Malta, the estimated 283,000 road vehicles together generated 3.4 tonnes of toxic sulphur oxides (SOx) compared to a staggering 502.8 tonnes from the 83 cruise ships that visited the island.

97 migrants brought to Malta: A group of 97 migrants was brought to Malta after being rescued by an Armed Forces patrol boat on Monday night. Their arrival was the second large group in less than a week – 370 migrants were rescued and brought to Malta the week before. Some of the migrants are believed to be Nigerian and the group included two women and two children.

Ex-drama teacher confesses to murder: Former drama teacher Erin Tanti was sentenced to 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to the murder of Lisa Maria Zahra, 15, at Dingli Cliffs in 2014. Mr Tanti had been accused of wilful homicide, with having assisted his teenage student to commit suicide and of having defiled the girl at the time when he was her teacher. The couple been discovered at the bottom of the cliffs on March 19, 2014. Ms Zahra was dead and he was badly injured. Mr Tanti was expected to stand trial on Tursday but before the jury had been empanelled, he filed a last-minute admission to receive a mitigation in punishment.

What trended

‘Concrete’ action

There was plenty of online scepticism in reaction to the Prime Minister’s announcement about the suspension of demolition and excavation works soon after an apartment wall collapsed into a building site in Ħamrun, the second such incident in a week and the third in two months.

“We need to start seeing ‘concrete’ action here – prosecutions, fines; compensation to those incurring damages should be the order of the day. Also ordinary people’s lives are being disrupted by these incompetent developers and their cranes, concrete mixers, trucks and fumes, and yet this whole melée seems to have the blessing of the government, who are now crying crocodile tears).

JA added: “Soon couples, who bought property on plan, will start complaining that contract dates are going to be delayed and that they have deadlines for their wedding day and extra charges on late bank loans. This is all one big mess. That’s what happens when there’s no law enforcement.”

Godwin was more cautious: “Thanks Prime Minister, thisis the way forward. Now just let us know where we can report the infringements.”

To which J replied: “Infringements? They start digging at between 6.15am and 6.30am. You call the police and no one comes.”

JJ was blunt and to the point: “As expected, a predictable knee jerk reaction from the people at Castille, in a desperate effort to save face.”

Joe responded: “Knee jerk reactions are part and parcel of our culture no matter who is in government. It has to stop, and to blame one party to get political mileage is an insult to injury to the victims.”

‘Something must be shady’

Many questions were asked about Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s comment that Malta Air and Air Malta could both “live happily ever after”, as the Ryanair subsidiary airline was launched with a set target of five million passengers within five years.

“Is this the first move of handing over Air Malta to Ryanair? If Mizzi is involved in these negotiations, something must be utterly shady and suspicious,” asked M.

Alfred pointed out that if Air Malta is to be considered a serious company it should have started legal action against the use of the name Malta Air.

“It is too similar to Air Malta and it can confuse customers. Yet I guess since Air Malta belongs to the government they will just carry on regardless,” he pointed out.

J, however, took a different approach: “[Tourism Minister] Konrad Mizzi is a genius! Hehas proven himself over and over again – with miraculous results. Energy, health, aviation! What’s next?”

What they said

“I don’t think the Opposition would listen to my advice if I had to give it, but I believe the country needs a uniform Opposition that agrees on the direction it wants to take the country towards.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, speaking on ONE radio about the current state of the Nationalist Party.

“Let us talk about unity instead. People are tired about hearing about division.”

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia taking on his internal critics, while speaking on Net FM radio.

“It had been clear since Labour’s accession to power in 2013 that all institutions were at the beck and call of the Prime Minister.”

Nationalist MP Simon Busuttil speaking in Parliament where he criticised the government for not ensuring that the Attorney General and State Advocate were appointed by a two thirds parliamentary majority.

“With him, what you see is what you get: a highly intelligent, loyal and genuine person.”

Times of Malta editor Ray Bugeja summing up his colleague Ivan Fenech, assistant editor of the Times of Malta, who sadly died on Wednesday.

“We gave them a platform, media and two parliamentary seats. And now they dance and celebrate to the beat of hatred towards us.”

PN secretary general Clyde Puli writing on Facebook after sharing a video of Democratic Party MP Marlene Farrugia being carried on people’s shoulders as they chanted along to a vulgar anti-PN chant during the feast of St Philip in Żebbuġ.