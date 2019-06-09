BOV loses US dollar service: Bank of Valletta lost its last correspondent bank for US dollar transactions after the Dutch bank ING decided to pull the plug on its relationship with BOV as from December. In a statement BOV said it has intensified its efforts to engage alternative correspondents.

Proposals to safeguard third-party properties: Proposals aimed at protecting third-party properties from damage caused by adjacent excavation and construction works were published by the government in the wake of the recent spate of accidents which led to the collapse of entire blocks. Under these proposals architects and site managers will have to adhere to stricter regulations and fines may go up to €50,000.

db permit ‘null’: The developers behind the controversial db Group City Centre mega project in Pembroke will have to resubmit their proposal to the Planning Authority. The Appeals Court, presided over by Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti, ruled that a member of the PA board, Matthew Pace, had a conflict of interest when he was called to decide whether to award a permit for the project. Legal analysts told his newspaper that the court decision warns all Planning Authority board members they may need to recuse themselves from a second vote on the project as they had already expressed their position on the matter.

Delia hangs on as MPs demand his resignation: Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia was faced by calls to step down from several of his MPs on Tuesday night but rejected them, before telling waiting journalists that no one at the parliamentary group meeting had asked for his resignation, the Times of Malta reported. Delia also rejected a demand from his MPs to at least go before the party’s General Council and ask for a vote of confidence. Prior to the meeting of the parliamentary group PN media head Pierre Portelli, a close aide to Dr Delia, resigned.

PA used wrong policy to approve Planning Minister’s pool: The Appeals Court decided that the Planning Authority and its appeals tribunal used the wrong policy to issue a development permit for Transport and Planning Minister Ian Borg. The permit was to transform agricultural land into a swimming pool and recreational area. Legal sources told the Times of Malta that the issue will now have to be discussed by a new appeals tribunal composed of different members.

Neville Gafà back in Libya on government delegation: Neville Gafà, whose role with the government has never been explained, last Tuesday formed part of an official government delegation in Libya, the Times of Malta revealed. Mr Gafà is a Labour Party activist and a member of OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s inner circle. He was allegedly involved in a medical visas racket linked to Libyan refugees and was subsequently sacked by the Health Ministry. Neither Mr Gafà nor the government replied to questions by the Times of Malta about the Libya trip.

What they said

“I think it’s a situation where the industry has grown at a much faster rate than the capacity of the institutions governing it; that is the truth.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat speaking about the state of the construction industry.

“You demolished the country’s soul and instead covered us in concrete.”

Activist Wayne Flask criticising developers during a protest against the construction industry in the wake of three building collapses in two months because of adjoining sites under excavation.

“Today’s society is thirsty for certainty and truth.”

Mr Justice Franco Depasquale giving his inaugural speech during his first court sitting.

“They come for a short time and they get it wrong but you have to tell them that they are wrong.”

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna speaking at a conference where he criticised the way investigators from anti-money laundering agencies come to Malta to look into the local situation.