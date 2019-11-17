Judge abstains from ministers’ appeal against inquiry: Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera abstained from the appeal filed by ministers Chris Cardona, Konrad Mizzi and Edward Scicluna who want to overturn a magistrate’s decision to hold an inquiry into their involvement into a privatisation deal for three state hospitals. Judge Scerri Herrera is the sister of Environment Minister José Herrera. Judge Aaron Bugeja will now hear the appeal.

Emergency nurses to get occupational insurance: Nurses working in environments considered high-risk such Mater Dei Hospital’s Emergency Department and Mount Carmel Hospital will soon be able to claim compensation for work-related injuries as the government is set to provide them with insurance coverage. The nurses’ union had previously threatened to “block” emergency services unless such occupational insurance was provided.

Common insulin to be given for free: A common type of insulin used to treat type 1 and 2 diabetes is now available for free, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced. Around 2,000 patients depend on the insulin glargine marketed under the names Lantus, and the free scheme will save patients up to €400 a year.

No evidence to back passport sales claims by Chetcuti Cauchi: Malta’s citizenship scheme regulator did not find any evidence supporting claims by agents of the Chetcuti Cauchi law firm about being close to government ministers. The law firm had its licence to sell passports to investors suspended in September after its agents were caught on camera making a series of claims to an undercover journalist from the French television programme Enquête Exclusive (Exclusive Inquiry).

Road collapses, ferry suspended as winds take toll: Gale-force winds whipped across the island on Tuesday, forcing the suspension of the Gozo ferry, the collapse of a road in Nadur and the repositioning of the LNG tanker in Marsaxlokk.

Pensioner accused of trying to murder his wife with a hammer: Emmanuel Borg, 61, from Mellieħa, was accused in court of attempting to murder his wife by hitting her with a hammer at their home in Mellieħa on Monday. He pleaded not guilty and was denied bail.

Controversial project next to Turkish cemetery withdrawn: A controversial application to build a three-storey industrial garage complex next to the historic Turkish cemetery in Marsa was withdrawn after a public backlash. Maltese and Turkish campaigners, including the Turkish embassy, opposed the development, concerned that it would dwarf the Ottoman-Muslim cemetery built in 1873-74.

New members nominated to Daphne murder inquiry: Prime Minister Joseph Muscat appointed Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro to the board presiding over the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia after concerns were raised over the previous panel’s competence and impartiality. They replace Ian Refalo and Anthony Abela Medici. Mr Justice Emeritus Michael Mallia will retain his post as chairperson. The new inquiry also has broader terms of reference including the requirement to publish the board’s findings.

What they said

“Peppa Pig is being challenged by [Maltese character] Fonzu l-Fenek. There is no competition.”

Evarist Bartolo lamenting, during a speech in Parliament, about the lack of a level playing field between Maltese and English, especially with the rise of mobile phones and tablets.

“I am not scared at all”.

Keith Schembri, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, answering a question about whether he was scared to testify on the secret offshore company 17 Black, after withdrawing a libel case against former PN leader Simon Busuttil.

“In my 20 years of service, I have never witnessed anything of the sort.”

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil writing in Times of Malta about what he witnessed in court when Keith Schembri dropping his libel case against him.