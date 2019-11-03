Muscat suggests raising compulsory school age: Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told a Labour political conference in Mosta that he looked forward to a public debate on raising the compulsory school age from 16. The Malta Union of Teachers later criticised Dr Muscat’s suggestion, saying the country did not have enough teachers to cope with such a move.

Doctors call for Steward Healthcare deal to be stopped: The Medical Association of Malta called on the government to “stop the bleeding” and halt the €1.5 billion deal with Steward Healthcare. MAM president Martin Balzan told a press conference it was clear that despite the fact that the government is pumping tens of millions annually into the private public partnership for the running of three State hospitals, the public is not getting value for money and Steward has failed to live up to its commitments.

AUM student population far below target: Three years after it first opened its doors, the controversial American University of Malta has managed to enrol 143 students – less than a fifth of the number it had pledged to attract. According to official data supplied by AUM, there are 143 registered students, 59 of whom joined at the beginning of the current academic year. The AUM, run by Jordanian investors Sadeen Group, had a target of attracting 710 students by its third year when it was granted a five-year licence in 2016.

Cash shipment bound for Libyan strongman seized in Malta: Malta seized a massive shipment of an unofficial Libyan currency believed to have been destined for military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is currently leading an offensive south of the capital, Tripoli, Times of Malta revealed. Sources involved in the country’s national security sector confirmed that two 2,000 cubic foot containers packed full of the recently introduced currency were discovered at the end of September as the shipment stopped off in Malta. The cash is thought to have originated from a Russian-owned mint.

Outrage as Qala villa is approved: Outrage greeted a Planning Authority decision to grant a permit for a large villa with pool to be built on the site of a small, dilapidated room in a “very sensitive” area of the Qala countryside. The PA overturned the recommendation of the Planning Directorate and ignored other entities consulted on the project, including the Environment and Resources Authority, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Qala local council, which is to appeal the decision.

What they said

“We were promised a state-of-the-art new general hospital in Gozo, and refurbished St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals in Malta. Everyone can see that nothing has been done. Where has our money gone?”

Medical Association of Malta president Martin Balzan urging the government to halt the €1.5 billion deal with Steward Healthcare.

“Yes, I wish I was born heterosexual, but there is nothing I can do about that. It’s not my fault. I feel betrayed by my country.”

Professional Tunisian dancer Chakib Zidi, who is gay, and who is seeking asylum under Malta’s Refugees Act based on fears his sexuality will lead to degrading treatment or punishment in his country of origin.

“A lot of people come here [to the UK] and milk our system.”

George Briffa, originally from Qormi, who voted in favour of Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum in the UK.