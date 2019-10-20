Budget with a social soul: Low-income earners, pensioners and the vulnerable were the main beneficiaries of Budget 2020, which did not spring any particular surprises when it was announced in Parliament. After the Budget Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said it would not be his last one, dismissing speculation he would be stepping down any time soon.

DCG’s sister confronts Opposition leader at memorial: Two years since the day of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, her sister Helene Asciak confronted PN leader Adrian Delia at the makeshift memorial in Valletta. Dr Delia stood at the Great Siege Monument with other party officials but as they prepared to lay a wreath they were confronted by Ms Asciak who asked them to go away. She told them “can you please show some respect”, and “pay your respects in court”, while also calling the delegation “crooks”.

Running out of gas: A global helium crisis is putting different types of businesses – party suppliers and diving companies – under pressure. The gas, mostly known for its use in party balloons, is also important for deep-sea diving equipment.

Mystery of missing asbestos: The environment watchdog is trying to find out where hazardous asbestos pipes have been taken after being removed from a field in Naxxar. Their removal last month followed enforcement action by the Planning Authority that had been pending 10 years, and came after Times of Malta reported the situation.

Appeals court rejects request for hospital deals documents: An appeals court rejected Times of Malta’s request for access to documentation shedding light on the process leading to the controversial partial sale of three public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH). In a three-year battle, Times of Malta has sought access through Freedom of Information channels to a memorandum of understanding signed with a consortium of investors behind VGH.

Gender equality in Malta: Women in Malta still earn an average of 88 cents per hour for every euro that a man makes. While Malta has made progress in terms of gender equality, it still has a gender pay gap of 12 per cent, according to an EU equality report which places Malta in 15th place out of 22 EU countries surveyed.

Risk of poverty: Nearly 90,000 people in Malta are on the verge of falling into poverty or social exclusion, official European data shows. The Eurostat data studied figures from 2008 and 2018.

Manoel Island project: Independent MP and doctor Godfrey Farrugia claimed that the Manoel Island project will be detrimental to the health of Gżira residents. He also argued for the site to be turned into a park.

What they said

“Joseph Muscat said he would leave no stone unturned but he has been an obstruction to justice.”

MEP Ana Gomez when addressing a vigil in Valletta to mark the second anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

“No, not at all, no, no...”

Economy Minister Chris Cardona denies that he asked Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi to help Paceville entertainment boss Luke Chetcuti take over part of St George’s bay public beach.

“If you think we gave out a lot this year because it was my last one, wait until you see next year.”

Joseph Muscat following the presentation of Budget 2020 when he dismissed speculation that he would soon be stepping down as Prime Minister.