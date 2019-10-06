Daphne inquiry ‘does not meet expectations’: A Council of Europe committee has “invited” the Maltese government to urgently address concerns raised by its rapporteur on the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights said it endorsed the views of Peter Omtzigt on the inquiry, in which he raises concerns related to the composition of the inquiry board and its terms of reference. “The inquiry as currently constituted clearly does not meet the Assembly’s expectations,” Mr Omtzigt declared.

Lands Authority CEO given more powers: The Board of Governors of the Lands Authority delegated most of its powers to the CEO, former Labour Party boss James Piscopo, adhering to strict government instructions. In what authority sources interpreted as a “win” for the CEO in an apparent power struggle with the board, it was decided that most of the authority’s decisions be devolved to the office of the CEO, leaving only a few major decisions that will need the board’s seal of approval.

Judge revokes magisterial inquiry into hospitals’ deal: Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti revoked a decision for a magisterial inquiry into the government’s transfer of three hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare after he observed that the magistrate had committed a procedural mistake. He said the magistrate misinterpreted the law when she ruled over the level of evidence needed for her to uphold the request for a magisterial inquiry. Civil society group Repubblika, which had requested the inquiry to take place, filed a fresh request for a magisterial investigation.

Food prices increase at double rate of EU average: The local price of food has increased at more than double the average rate of the EU over the last decade, according to NSO figures. The average yearly rise of 2.9 per cent in Malta is more than twice the EU’s 1.4 per cent increase. According to economist Gordon Cordina, this is mainly due to Malta’s isolated geographical location and the small size of the economy.

BOV closes bank accounts of ‘high risk’ clients: Scores of gaming and other ‘high risk’ businesses are being cut loose by Bank of Valletta, following instructions by the European Central Bank to “de-risk”, Times of Malta revealed. Earlier this month the bank sent out letters to several corporate account holders informing them that they were no longer in a position to offer them banking services. The companies have been given two months to make alternative arrangements before their accounts are closed.

Mario Grech to end term as Gozo Bishop: Bishop Mario Grech is to give up his stewardship of the Gozo diocese to take up a new position at the Holy See as Pro-Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops. He is expected to succeed Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri as Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops once his term expires in August next year.

What they said

“I would have done things totally differently.”

Helena Dalli, who won the approval of MEP committee group coordinators to become a European Commissioner, replying to a question during her hearing in Brussels about the Panama Papers scandal.

“With hindsight, I believe that I should have acted differently.”

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi speaking to Times of Malta about his decision to open a secret company in Panama.

“Unfortunately, I forgot to take the video down.”

Antoine Zammit, the owner of a computer repair shop, who resigned as treasurer of the Nationalist Party after a video surfaced on YouTube showing him complaining with an IPTV supplier that access to adult channels was barred.

“Please tell me this is all some sick, misguided joke. Universities should promote satire, not restrain it!”

Ġorġ Mallia, head of the Department of Media and Communications, reacting to students on campus being prevented from wearing a mask depicting Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.