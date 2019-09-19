What made the headlines

MFSA governor accuses CEO of abusing public funds: Trouble brewed at the Malta Financial Services Authority when one of its governors accused its CEO of misappropriating public funds “for his personal interests”. The accusation – warning that a “crime” was being committed – came in a judicial protest filed by lawyer Joe Brincat, a former Labour minister, against CEO Joseph Cuschieri. Times of Malta reported that the issue is linked to the dismissal of Reuben Fenech, the MFSA’s chief operating officer. Mr Cuschieri is offering Mr Fenech an undisclosed sum in compensation for leaving, sources said. Asked for his views on the matter, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat expressed his full confidence in the CEO and entire board of the Malta Financial Service Authority.

Daphne libel suits: Dunja Mijatović, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat urging him to drop any pending defamation suits against the family of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Mijatović wrote that the 30 civil defamation suits raise issues of concern for the Caruana Galizia family, media freedom and the rule of law. In his reply, Dr Muscat said the government could not “interfere in, abolish or truncate” civil action because it would raise issues on the “right to a fair trial under the European Convention of Human Rights.” Dr Muscat also repeated his willingness to drop the court cases only if the Caruana Galizia family declared that they accepted the findings of the Egrant inquiry. In reply, the Caruana Galizia family said it would not be “blackmailed” by the Prime Minister into issuing an apology over Egrant.

Lands Authority board told to delegate powers to CEO: The government has ordered the board of the Lands Authority to start concentrating on policy and delegate most of its executive powers to the authority’s CEO. Times of Malta reported that the CEO – former chief executive of the Labour Party James Piscopo – will now be responsible for many decisions to do with transfers of government property to third parties and permission to build on public land. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Opposition, represented at board level by MP Ryan Callus, objected to the government’s direction, calling it an attempt to take the authority back to the days when public land used to be abused by the government. Lands Authority chairman Lino Farrugia Sacco is believed to have raised his objections on the matter, however he is expected to drop his resistance since he was a government appointee.

Theft accused priest will ‘wait and pray’: A priest due to be charged in connection with the theft of sacred items from a convent told Times of Malta he will “wait and pray” as police investigators believe he did not act alone. Fr Deo Debono, 36, admitted to being involved in the theft of paintings and silverware from the top floor of the Augustinian Convent in Valletta, police sources say.

What they said

“I will be working on the Budget and will stay on after the Budget.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat replying to questions about his political future from Times of Malta at the end of a Cabinet meeting.

“The government does not give a hoot about protecting the island’s heritage.”

Former Planning Authority director Alfred Baldacchino speaking to Times of Malta about the ‘fake’ and illegal rubble walls – made up of an aesthetic facade of local stone cladding set against large ‘franka’ blocks – that are being built along arterial roads.

“I don’t want to be dramatic or cause alarm but we will face a crisis if we do not act.”

Education Commissioner Charles Caruana Carabez speaking at a press conference about the shortage of teachers in Malta’s schools which he will be investigating.

“I cannot get involved in other ministers’ remit.”

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna refusing to answer questions from Times of Malta about the allegations made against the CEO of the MFSA, which does not fall within his ministerial portfolio.