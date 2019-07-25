What made the headlines

Online child abuse probed 100 times in two years: Nearly 100 cases of online child abuse have been investigated by the police over the past two and a half years, with cases ranging from downloading of pornography with minors to child grooming, Times of Malta reported.

Nearly 70 Maltese are still ‘missing’ from last decade: Nearly 70 Maltese are among the 359 people who are still unaccounted for after being reported missing over the past decade, according to figures supplied by the police. Since 2010, a total of 5,892 reports of missing persons have been filed. The vast majority have been accounted for and 5,533 of the missing persons were eventually ‘found’. Of the people who are still missing, 290 are foreign while 69 are Maltese nationals. Many of the missing are undocumented migrants.

Sex workers will not be prosecuted: Sex workers should not face criminal repercussions, the government believes, but it was still undecided how to tackle those who pay for sex, Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia said during the launch of a public consultation on the matter. While the authorities had “no intention” of legalising brothels, the government wants to make sure that sex workers “who have no choice but to turn to prostitution” are not prosecuted.

St Paul’s Bay population soars by 56 per cent in a decade: The number of people living in St Paul’s Bay increased dramatically over the past decade, soaring to nearly 30,000 at the beginning of this year, official statistics showed. St Paul’s Bay alone, which also includes Qawra and Buġibba, has seen its population increase by a staggering 56 per cent over the last decade. The once quiet seaside resort had just 18,652 residents in 2009.

Alleged IS terrorist ‘lived in Malta using fake documents’: A man believed to have taken part in IS-led executions in Syria had been found living in Malta with fake documents last year, sources told Times of Malta. The Hungarian press this week reported how prosecutors in Budapest on Monday filed charges against a Syrian national alleged to have been a member of the Islamic State terrorist organisation. Hassan Farhoud, 27, was arrested in Hungary in March of this year. He now faces a possible life sentence for crimes against humanity.

Man gets 30 years for killing mother-of-seven: A Togolese man, Djibril Ganiou, 33, was sentenced to 30 years in jail after admitting to brutally murdering 41-year-old mother-of-seven Caroline Magri three years ago. Ms Magri, who is known to have had a troubled relationship with the accused, was found dead in her bedroom in her St Julian’s residence with numerous stab wounds in her neck and chest.

‘Concerns’ halt AUM dual-degree programme: Concerns over the running of the American University of Malta forced Arkansas State University to put its collaboration with the Maltese educational institution on hold. The international dual-degree programme, signed in March, prompted questions from ASU faculty members, who were concerned about how the university in Malta had hired and fired its faculty, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

What they said

“When I turned my back to the oven, he attacked me and told me he wanted to kill me.”

Nicholas Bezzina, the owner of a pastizzerija in Luqa, telling a court how a man he considered to be his friend, Gordon Calleja, slashed his throat when he assaulted him on August 12.

“Unless we see hunters as part of the solution, rather than as the problem, birds will continue to die needlessly.”

Ornithologist Natalino Fenech speaking to Times of Malta about the need to involve hunters in meaningful conservation work, after he posted information about an unusual Egyptian vulture spotted in Malta.

“Żonqor, even before Panama, was my breaking point from a party with whom I identified even when it wasn’t ‘cool’ to be Labour.”

Graffitti member Wayne Flask, writing in Times of Malta about how the proposed Żonqor project was the final straw which led him to turn his back on the Labour Party.

“I would like our Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to continue leading for many years to come.”

Transport Minister Ian Borg brushing off questions about whether his increased media presence over the past few weeks is part of a campaign to become the next Labour leader.