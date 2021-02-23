One of the most popular offers on online casinos is the no deposit bonus. The bonus is highly sought-after as it offers players an opportunity to win something for nothing. Also, it is an easy reward to get as players only need to register an account with an online website to qualify for the bonus.

Once your account is approved, you get your no deposit bonus. You can use the bonus to play real money casino games free. If you get lucky you can claim your winnings, which you can withdraw or use again with hopes of landing bigger prizes.

The no deposit casino bonus sounds like the perfect reward for a new player. However, there are numerous things you should know before accepting this bonus. Here is the whole truth behind this bonus that every player is eager to get.

No deposit bonuses are small

While most online casinos will give players huge match welcome bonuses, the same does not apply to their no deposit rewards. An online casino is not likely to give you free money in the value of hundreds of dollars or more. After all, your registration details are unlikely, not worth the high amount. Also, you should remember that online betting is not designed to offer players free cash. They only use these bonuses hoping that the players will stay long enough to deposit funds and play for real money.

You cannot withdraw the bonus

One big misconception among players is that no deposit bonuses work like deposit bonuses. However, this is never the case. With deposit bonuses, you can withdraw the bonus funds once you meet all the terms and conditions (see an example for T&C here).

With the no deposit bonus, it doesn’t work like that. You don’t get to withdraw the bonus amount after meeting all the requirements. Players can only withdraw any winnings they get through the offer. The requirement can be a tad disappointing for many players, which is why you should know this fact before using a no deposit bonus to play.

It comes with a high wagering requirement

Before using any casino bonus to play, you should understand the wagering requirement attached to it. The wagering requirement refers to how much players need to bet before they can cash out their winnings from the bonus. It is normally a multiple of their bonus amount.

The problem with no deposit bonuses is that they come with high wagering requirements. For example, you might be required to roll over your bonus sixty times before you can claim any winnings from it. The idea behind high wagering requirements is that casinos want to make it more difficult for you to earn from a no deposit bonus.

Casinos cap winnings from no deposit bonuses

Any player would wish to turn their no deposit bonuses into a huge jackpot. Players can wager $10 from a bonus and win a $100,000 in slots prize. However, online casinos know this too, which is why they cap your winnings at a certain point when using their offers.

The amount you can win from a no deposit bonus is usually between $100 and $300. While winning hundreds of dollars for free from a bonus, you cannot consider this a life-changing amount. Online casinos are not there to make your dreams come true with no deposit bonuses. They are trying to entice you to register an account on their website.

Not all games count towards your rollover

The best way to meet the wagering requirement is by playing table games and slots with the highest return to player (RTP). However, not all games count the same towards the wagering requirement. For example, you can play a slot with a 97 per cent RTP but it will only contribute 20 per cent towards the wagering requirement.

The best option would be playing a slot that comes with a 95 per cent RTP or lower as it might contribute highly to your playthrough. Always read through the reduced or restricted games before using your no deposit bonus. Casinos may exclude table games from meeting your wagering requirements for no deposit bonuses. Also, they may cap wagering contributions from high-paying slots.

You need to meet a minimum withdrawal

While winning a small amount from a no deposit bonus might seem great, you might not be able to withdraw your small winnings. Online casinos set a minimum withdrawal amount, which might be high in value.

If you fail to earn this amount using the bonus, you cannot cash out your winnings. Some sites might require that you deposit funds to withdraw no deposit winnings.

Conclusion

These are some of the things to consider when accepting no deposit bonuses. Always read the fine print to avoid any inconveniences.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.