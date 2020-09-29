The Wild West referred to the western part of the United States during the 19th century. It was an era in which cowboys, natives, pioneers, outlaws and gunslingers reigned with their lawlessness and impunity.

In today’s parlance, the term ‘Wild West’ refers to a place or a state where the rule of law is not only optional, but practically non-existent. Not abiding by the law is the norm, a subculture, a way of living.

Sadly, Malta is rapidly slipping into a state of lawlessness due to its blatant laissez-faire mentality.

Is Paceville our own local version of the Wild West? Is the rule of law in Paceville optional? Is Paceville a daily nightmare for our residents, in particular for our elderly?

While some entrepreneurs and visitors (both local and foreign alike) are law abiding, do others behave as they please, as Buffalo Bill acted back then in the Wild West?

Is Paceville a hotbed of crime, gang brawls, drunkenness, lawlessness and ‘no go’ areas?

These questions are provocative, especially for particular ‘cowboys’ who want to secure their turf. But for our residents, who daily brave the throngs of drunken people, face drug dealers and naked people roaming around or having sex on the beach, put up with excessive music till the early hours, daily construction inconveniences, loss of parking space taken up by hideous platforms with tables and chairs, commercial garbage thrown outside collection hours and the sheer arrogance of particular bar owners, these queries are very legitimate.

Residents have a right to probe such questions. Sadly, their concerns have been neglected along the years by many policymakers and law enforcement authorities who should safeguard the common good.

Over the years, Paceville has evolved from a quiet summer residential area into Malta’s main cosmopolitan centre, a busy commercial hub and a mecca of entertainment. Nothing wrong with that! On the contrary, Paceville has been and still is a net contributor to our economic success. This is the bright side of Paceville.

Although many residents are happy to form part of this success story, there is also the flip side. Residents disdain the sheer arrogance and lack of respect towards them.

Their daily experience shows that law enforcement (on various levels) is not only lacking but much to be desired.

This lack of respect for current laws and the unwillingness to enforce them by the competent authorities makes our residents see red.

The St Julian’s local council has now been on record for a number of years requesting more of a police presence as well as other additional enforcement officers such as wardens, ERA and MTA officers to keep a check on commercial and other outlets. Many times we were promised the introduction of green wardens and tourist police. These promi­ses remained pie in the sky!

The standard excuse dished out every time is that the police lack human and financial resources. This is not convincing. If there is a will, there is always a way. Experience shows that the government has always succeeded in allocating resources when it wants to. The government can always tap into the bed tax fund, a fund that has not yet been utilised.

We demand better. We expect better. We deserve better - Albert Buttigieg

I do not want to point fingers or rub the police the wrong way since our district police force are doing their utmost. We all admire and appreciate their sense of duty. My main disappointment is with those in charge of policymaking.

In fact, I find it very disappointing that St Julian’s and Paceville were excluded from the recent community policing initiative. While I appreciate that every locality has its own particular challenges, surely Paceville tops the list.

How come our locality was excluded while other localities, like Mdina or Mtarfa, were included? What criteria was used to select one and not the other? Who is afraid of having more police patrolling our streets?

I am sure that those who have nothing to hide would welcome their presence. Only ‘cowboys’ are averse to ‘sheriffs’! Maybe there are those who are lobbying for the police to stay away? Are boundaries between police and the commercial community being observed or in some instances is there too much familiarisation?

Why is it that the MTA is failing to enforce the law that stipulates that every commercial outlet must have its own private garbage collector rather than putting garbage on the street?

Considering that Paceville is a prime tourist destination, why is the area not a top security priority?

What happened to the introduction of CCTV cameras?

These are a series of questions I put forward to the prime minister and the new police commissioner during a recent meeting. Up till now I am still waiting for some tangible feedback.

It is my intention to organise a follow-up meeting and invite the police commissioner and his staff to sit down with a number of residents. Together we can discuss how the police force can take a more proactive role rather than a reactive one.

Surely, we cannot remain the Wild West of Malta! We demand better. We expect better. We deserve better.

Albert Buttigieg, Mayor of St Julian’s