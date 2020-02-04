Last Friday saw the debut of the Manoel Theatre and MADC’s production of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, almost 125 years to the day this most perfect of comedies debuted in London at the St James Theatre, on Valentine’s Day in 1895.

Davide Tucci

“It has been my intention as artistic director of the theatre to revive and renew certain lacunae which had fallen into abeyance,” Kenneth Zammit Tabona, the Manoel’s artistic director, muses.

“The staging of classic plays was definitely one of them. Apart from The Jew of Malta, we have staged The Crucible, Macbeth, Antigone and Hecuba, among others and we have plenty more in the pipeline.

“These are plays that need the financial and supportive input of the national theatre both as co-productions and as Manoel Theatre productions. The policy is working and, of course, the Wilde play to end all Wilde plays is irresistible.”

Isabel Warrington and Michael Mangion

The Importance of Being Earnest fits in with the theatre’s artistic policy to present the public with a high-level programme of events that befit a national theatre.

Our collaboration with the MADC – Malta’s oldest dramatic company – is one that fulfils this goal beautifully. We tried it out with Christopher Marlowe’s The Jew of Malta in October 2018 and it worked like a charm,” Mr Zammit Tabona continues.

Maxine Aquilina (left) with Michela Farrugia.

Since its debut, The Importance of Being Earnest has been an inspiration for both stage directors and producers, with theatrical revivals a constant in many countries’ cultural programmes.

Marylu Coppini

“Apart from the astounding witticisms and dry humour that pepper this great classic play, the most beautiful thing is the wonderful use of language,” Mr Zammit Tabona notes.

“It is music to one’s ears. Plays like this uplift their audience and are so inspiring. We had a similar experience with beauty of language when we staged Arthur Miller’s The Crucible in May 2018.

“Therefore, I am confident that our audiences will continue to leave the theatre on a high, having experienced a symphony of crackling and sparkling prose by one of the greatest masters of the English language who ever lived.”

Davide Tucci

The Importance of Being Earnest, classified 12+, is directed by Malcolm Galea and features Davide Tucci, Edward Caruana Galizia, Maxine Aquilina, Michela Farrugia, Marylu Coppini, Isabel Warrington, Michael Mangion, Martin Azzopardi and Edward Thorpe.

It will be performed at the Manoel Theatre again on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and on Sunday at 7pm.

Discounted tickets are available for students and senior citizens. Bookings on 2124 6389 or via www.teatrumanoel.mt

Isabel Warrington