Spending long hours wearing a face mask can be very uncomfortable for healthcare workers - so one woman is knitting “ear savers” to make life a little easier for those on the front line.

The ear savers consist of a small knitted strip with buttons attached to each edge. The elastic of the face mask hooks around the buttons, relieving the ears from the constant rubbing.

“I’m always on the lookout for new projects that can help people. When I came across these ear savers, while browsing the internet, I suggested the idea to a nurse friend of mine,” says Becky Pace Bajona.

“Then I made a few and gave them to her to give to nurses in hospital. She told me the nurses loved them. This made my day. Knowing that these people are out there combating this horrible virus, while I’m safe at home, and that something I did helped them makes me so happy.”

Becky is a founding member of Craft&Coffee for Charity, a non-profit organisation made of some 35 women who meet regularly - at Jacob’s Brew: Pay It Forward Cafe in Marsascala - to create things to help others. Over the past two years the women have used donated yarn to create and donate blankets to the elderly, breast inserts to cancer patients and toys to children, amongst other things.

Now, due to the coronavirus situation, members are not able to meet and Becky cannot deliver yarn to them. So, as Becky was home looking for future projects and came across the ear savers, she immediately started making some. So far she made around 20.

Becky, 48, has always had a passion for crafts. When she was five years old her grandmother taught her how to knit and crochet.

“I had kept the first squares I knitted with my grandmother and put them in a blanket which I then donated,” she says.

As she grew up and worked in the UK and Portugal, she would see people gathered by the side of the road doing crafts together. She always thought that would be something she wanted to do one day. And that day came just over two years ago when Sarah Cachia, one of the founders of Survivors Malta (an NGO that supports people who have survived trauma) offered her a room in Jacob’s Brew: Pay It Forward Cafe – a social enterprise.

“There can never be enough of helping others. These ear savers are very easy to make. So, if you know a nurse and can knit, just make one,” Becky says.