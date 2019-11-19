ĊineXjenza is showing the 2016 film Hidden Figures, which tells the true story of US African-American women Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan and their work with Project Mercury, the first human spaceflight programme of the US.

The trio meet the laws of segregation and racism at every turn while helping the all-white team calculate the critical flight trajectories.

After the movie, mathematician Irene Sciriha Aquilina (Department of Mathematics, University of Malta) will lead a discussion on the mathematics behind the space race, how the view of women in science has changed over the years and the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Snacks and refreshments will be served during the discussion.

ĊineXjenza is aided by the STEAM Summer School. It is run by the Malta Chamber of Scientists and S-Cubed – Science Students’ Society in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv.

The event is taking place today at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta at 7pm. Entrancs is free.