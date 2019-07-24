Yvonne Falzon packed her makeup when she prepared to enter hospital for a mastectomy – because she was determined to remain positive about losing a breast to cancer.

Now, 10 years after her diagnosis, Yvonne is among a group of volunteers who came together to ensure that women who have a mastectomy don’t leave hospital feeling they have something visibly missing.

Kate Roberts introduced the idea of knitted knockers about a year ago.

They handcrafted 100 prosthetic breasts, ranging from bra sizes A to DD, giving them the moniker ‘knitted knockers’.

Packed in pink gift bags, the knitted knockers were on Tuesday donated to the Aurora Support Service at Mater Dei Hospital that offers assistance to patients diagnosed with cancer.

The prosthetics were made by participants of the Creative Knitting open classes held at the Lifelong Learning Centre Msida, and at the Active Ageing Centre.

“I did this from the heart because I, too, was a cancer patient,” says 68-year-old Yvonne.

“I went through it and I know what it’s like to lose a breast. A woman feels different. When I was diagnosed 10 years ago, it was a big shock hearing that I had to have a mastectomy. But I knew it was part of my recovery and I tried to be positive.

“For me, knitting [them] was emotional as I know what the women who will wear them are feeling. They can leave hospital feeling they look normal,” she says.

Doris Falzon, also 68, is another breast cancer survivor who volunteered in the project.

Volunteers - many of whom have survived cancer themselves - are knitting prosthetic breasts like this one.

After her mastectomy two years ago, she met a patient who first mentioned knitted knockers to her.

“She ordered one from abroad and I downloaded the pattern,” she says.

The concept was introduced by Kate Roberts, 70, who discovered it from a young relative in the United Kingdom who had breast cancer.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer after her. When I was undergoing treatment in oncology, she sent me the knitted knockers. I just smiled and thought: what a lovely thing,” said Kate.

Kate wanted to set this up in Malta, so she headed to a home for the elderly where she knew there were knitting classes and suggested the idea – that was taken up. One year later, she attended the event in which 100 were donated.

For me, knitting was emotional as I know what the women who will wear them are feeling

“I’m absolutely delighted about the whole thing. It’s going to help so many people,” she says.

Filomena Stevens, 68, also contributed to the knitting project. She spoke about how a close relative of hers had breast cancer. She called for more sensitivity when professionals, especially oncologists, dealt with patients and thanked the Aurora Support Service for their work.

Chemotherapy practice nurse Abigail Camenzuli, one of the founders of Aurora together with Elysia Mercieca, said that, unfortunately, this was not the first time she heard this comment about the lack of sensitivity by some individuals. In fact, a conference on the matter was organised by nurses last year.

She added that Aurora wished to be able to support patients more but there was a lack of human resources.

How should I behave around someone diagnosed with cancer?

Ask permission. Before visiting, giving advice, and asking questions, ask if it is welcome.

Make plans. Do not be afraid to make plans for the future. This gives your friend something to look forward to.

Be flexible. Make flexible plans that are easy to change in case your friend needs to cancel or reschedule.

Laugh together. Be humorous and fun when appropriate and when needed. A light conversation or a funny story can make a friend’s day.

Allow for sadness. Do not ignore uncomfortable topics or feelings.

Check in. Make time for a check-in phone call. Let your friend know that it is okay not to answer the phone.

Offer help. You can offer to help with daily tasks such as taking care of children, giving a lift or preparing a meal. If your friend declines, do not take it personally.

Follow through. If you commit to help, it is important that you follow through on your promise.

Treat them the same. Try not to let your friend’s condition get in the way of your friendship.

Talk about topics other than cancer. People going through treatment sometimes need a break from talking about the disease.

Don’t be afraid to talk with your friend. It is better to say, “I don’t know what to say” than to stop calling or visiting out of fear.