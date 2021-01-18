Tessa Boase, a freelance lecturer for The Arts Society, is to deliver an online lecture on the intriguing story of women’s love affair with plumage and on the brave eco-feminists who fought back on behalf of the birds.

Moving from a polite Victorian tea party to an egret hunt in a Florida swamp; from a suffragette ‘monster rally’ to a milliner’s dusty workshop, the lecture goes back in time to a world where every woman, of every class wore a hat.

Boase is is the author of two books of social history: The Housekeeper’s Tale – The Women Who Really Ran the English Country House, and Mrs Pankhurst’s Purple Feather – Fashion, Fury and Feminism, Women’s Fight for Change.

Her interest lies in uncovering stories of invisible women of the Victorian and Edwardian eras, revealing how they drove industry, propped up high society and manipulated politics.

The fee for a one-off lecture is €9. For more information/registration, contact Stilon at membership.secretary.asinmalta@theartssociety.org.