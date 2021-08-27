The granaries in Floriana will once again welcome the world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra on September 24 for an extravaganza of sound as they tell the story of one of the world’s greatest rock bands, the Malta Tourism Authority said.

It’s a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story is a spectacular concert that tells the story of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon through their extraordinary hit songs, and through the songs of the music legends who inspired them.

The 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra and a dynamic rock band, together with a cast of star singers will perform songs by Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin, John Lennon and more, together with Queen classics, including a re-creation of the whole of the legendary Live Aid set from Wembley Stadium.

Hosted by Tony Hadley, lead singer of the iconic 80’s band Spandau Ballet, Tony will also pay tribute to Queen lending his voice to one of their most iconic hits.

Tony Vincent, star of the hit Queen musical We Will Rock You, along with leading vocalists Vanessa Haynes, Rachael Wooding, Ashton Jones, Tim Howar and leading vocal group Capital Voices, will perform a line-up of Queen hits including Killer Queen, Somebody To Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Under Pressure, We Are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and more !

Pete Tong Classics, on September 28, 2021, promises to be an iconic classical electronic music event that is inventively bold and brightly reimagined.

Three albums in with Classic House, Ibiza Classics and Chilled Classics, Tong and co are owning the dancefloor and the concert arena.

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Clayton Bartolo stated: “The return of the BBC Concert Orchestra and the addition of Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra are of sterling news for the entertainment industry.”

Johann Buttigieg, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, said: “Although it feels surreal, but we are more than happy to have reached this important milestone.

“We are proud to welcome back the world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra for their second concert on the granaries. We are also honoured to be bringing Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra to Malta in what promises to be an innovative experience for all those attending.”

Tickets for It’s A Kind of Magic – The Queen Story and for Pete Tong Classics are available at www.visitmalta.com. Early Booking is highly recommended since the number of available tickets is limited.

When booking tickets online at visitmalta.com, a booking can be up to a maximum of six people per group, people will also be asked to confirm that they are in possession of a valid COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate.

There will be maximum of six seats per group with two-metre distance between groups, and overall bubbles will be of a maximum of 340 people.

Each bubble will have its own queuing system and amenities. The temperature will be checked upon entrance and an approved vaccine certificate needs to be presented together with an identification document.