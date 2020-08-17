Lottoland, the world’s largest online lotto betting company has officially opened its doors to Maltese customers. The brand is devoted to bringing customers the opportunity to bet on the biggest and best international lotteries from all over the world. However, there is a lot more than lotteries available at Lottoland, including online casino and sports betting.

In just seven years the company has paid over a billion euros in prizes to lucky winners and is the Guinness World Record holder for the largest online gambling payout in history. Lottoland secured two MGA online gaming licenses last year, allowing it to serve both operators and consumers from Malta. Testament to its strong commitment to player safety the brand is also certified by gaming authorities in the UK, Gibraltar, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, South Africa and Australia.

When it comes to rapid growth, few companies can rival Lottoland. So much so that it has been dubbed "one of Europe's fastest-growing companies" and recognized with most prestigious iGaming awards year on year. This year sees yet another milestone for Lottoland, as the company passes the 12 million customer mark. In other words, if Lottoland was a country, it would have a larger population than Slovenia, Norway and Finland combined.

One of Lottoland’s biggest winners to date is Christina, who went from cleaning offices to becoming a world record-breaker. She won €90 million from her bet on the EuroJackpot lottery and set a new Guinness World Record at the same time for the largest online gambling pay-out.

Lotteries

Lotto betting is easy at Lottoland, where you can bet on some of the biggest and best lotteries from around the world. Whether you fancy a crack at the monster jackpots on offer from US Powerball and MegaMillions or look for the better value odds of the European jackpots, there are a million ways to win at Lottoland. And don’t forget the range of exclusive lottery betting products and special features to enhance your lottery experience.

Games

Pay a visit to the Casino section and you may just be surprised to discover hundreds of games from some of the biggest gaming providers. From live dealer Poker, Blackjack or Roulette to the latest Video Slots and some major jackpot Slots there is something for every gaming fan here, and of course new games are always being added to the collection.

Scratch cards

There are online scratch cards at Lottoland to suit all bank balances, large and small. Whether you want to take a chance at a multi-million-euro prize or scratch for a few cents, the choice is yours. Even with the budget options you can win up to €70,000 instantly. You can also play for Porsches, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and other top-of-the-range cars on the DreamCar scratchies.

Sports betting

From the biggest leagues in Football to Tennis, Basketball, UFC, eSports and Virtual Sports Lottoland have the sports world covered. The company offers competitive odds so you can get the best value for money and win bigger. Easily place your bets from wherever you are, before the match starts or even while the event is in play. You can also cash out and take a profit early if your bet is coming in, or get some of your stake back if your bet is going against you - all before the event you are betting on is over.

To celebrate its launch in Malta, Lottoland is giving all new players three EuroMillions bets for the price of one. A standard line at Lottoland typically costs just €3.00, and the price does not increase if the EuroMillions jackpot grows. As part of the promotion, you can now get three chances to win the next EuroMillions draw for €3 only, instead of paying €9. Register with Lottoland.mt and triple your chances of winning by claiming your two free bets today.

Remember if the jackpot is too big, your dreams are too small.

Disclaimer: Lottoland.mt is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Promotion is available to new players only. Players must be 18 or over. Promotion is redeemable once per player. Winnings from the free bets are paid out in cash (not bonus money). These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s promotional terms and conditions which are found here.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.