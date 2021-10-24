The Xara Collection and Bajja Investments, owners of Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa, have reached an agreement between them which will see The Xara Collection operate and manage the iconic building The Villa in St Julian’s.

The Villa is one of the oldest remaining structures within the area, dating back to the 19th century, offering unparalleled views of Balluta Bay and its historical surroundings, and set the seafront promenade.

The Xara Collection manages The Xara Palace – Relais & Chateaux, the one Michelin star restaurant de Mondion, the Trattoria AD1530, the Medina restaurant and The Xara Lodge, as well as being one of the exclusive caterers at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Justin Zammit Tabona, managing director of The Xara Collection, said: “This agreement brings the Xara Collection to the heart of Malta’s prime location for local and international visitors within such a wonderful venue.

“After these two challenging years due to the pandemic, The Xara Collection looks ahead to the future with confidence. The strong family and team spirit that has characterised Xara’s growth over the last 20 years is the basis of our future.”

Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa general manager Alex Incorvaja remarked: “Following an extensive 15-month, €30 million renovation programme and repositioning the property as one of the leading five-star hotels on the islands, we are thrilled to be working with The Xara Collection, a name synonymous with excellence in quality and innovative gastronomy. This will take the well-established Villa to new heights, giving Malta Marriott guests an exceptional dining experience.”

Over the next few months The Xara Collection team will carry out an upgrade to The Villa’s internal and external décor and will open its doors to the public early next year with an enticing new concept.