If, like the Chinese, we had the custom of naming the years after animals, I am quite sure that we would have called last year, the Year of the COVID. COVID came upon us with a bang and it became our unwelcome resident guest. All of a sudden, our life changed dramatically.

Many of the pillars on which our life is built began to crumble. People were, and still are, getting sick and even dying. Our economy, like that of other nations, was very hard hit. All of a sudden many people found themselves without a job.

The same story is repeating itself all over the world. We watch the news from different countries and we hear the same stories. Food banks, both the usual ones and those set up ad hoc, have to deal with long queues.

Even crueller is the fact that people are dying alone, without having family and friends around their deathbeds, without being able to bring their life to a closure.

People reacted differently to this situation. Some were devastated; some were frustrated or depressed; some were in denial, falsely believing that this was simply a slightly stronger strain of the usual flu. To their own detriment and to that of others, they ignored the experts’ advice and suggestions.

Somebody suggested that this was God’s punishment for a world gone awry. This mentality betrays a concept of God made to our own image and likeness. We are the vindictive ones! God waits patiently for the sinner to be converted so that He can shower them with pardon and love.

It has been said that this pandemic levelled everybody. Everybody was susceptible to be its victim. This is only partially true. Some people felt the pinch of less or no income much more than others. This is not to mention those living in Third World countries where structures to sustain victims are non-existent. The poor are always with us!

Lockdown and other restrictions lead to isolation and loneliness and, in turn, to very deep depression. It is true that “it is not good for man to be alone”; however, being alone and being lonely are not the same. Loneliness is the consequence of the inability to be alone. Being alone means being with oneself. To many this is frightening but, in reality, it is very salutary.

All this frustration, anger and depression betray our low tolerance for pain. Probably it is because we are too used to instant gratification. Either we are distracting ourselves with some sort of enjoyment or we are at the end of our tether. Cherishing a few solid values would surely be helpful.

Then there is the sense of impotence. As a culture we are living at a time when we believe we can easily fend for ourselves. This pandemic gave a sharp blow to our bravado. Hopefully, this made us reflect a little.

Fortunately, there are others – doctors, nurses and health carers, and many others who very generously risk their lives in order to help the most stricken. Thanks to them, we can say that there is still hope for humankind! As we begin the new year the pandemic is still with us. Reflecting on our experience would make us face it more serenely.

Fr Alfred Micallef, member, Society of Jesus