Last Thursday saw the first of a series of resignations within the top leadership posts of the Nationalist Party. At the time of writing, there are signs of further implosion as the internal civil war rages through the party. The recriminations being bandied about are so bitter, that even detached observers wonder whether the party can weather this storm. However, whatever people may say, and however much they may try to pin the blame for the PN’s demise solely on Adrian Delia, it is a fact that the Nationalist Party has been floundering for some time now.

Most people are still struggling to understand how one of the greatest political blocs in the Maltese landscape has seemingly dissipated. It’s not really an unusual situation though. Even very large parties, movements and entities fizzle away if they don’t adapt to change. Take the Conservative Party in the UK, for example. After the glorious Margaret Thatcher-era and the John Major administration, it spent some 10 years in the political wilderness, desperately replacing one leader with another and going absolutely nowhere.

Although the whole concept of British (and Maltese) democracy revolves around the idea of having the Opposition of the day holding the government to account, the Conservative Party was woefully unable to do this for a very long time.

The journalist Geoffrey Wheatcroft wrote a book about the party’s extended downfall, entitled The Strange Death of Tory England. He wrote the following about the Tory party’s inability to get back on its feet for so long: “Conservatives have sat around for some years saying to themselves that they will get back one day, but there is no necessary reason why this should be so. No law of history says that any political party has to survive. In 1906, the Liberals won the greatest of landslide elections and within 10 years they had lost office as a party, never to hold power again. Whether the Tories are destined to follow them may depend on humility and capacity to learn from error.”

I find it an apt summary and explainer of the PN’s present troubles. The PN may be beset by a thousand problems but the two which have paralysed it for these past years have been the lack of humility and its total inability to learn from past mistakes. Starting off with its inability to eat humble pie – this is an aspect which is evident in most sectors of the party – both within the pro-Delia and the anti-Delia faction.

The anti-Delia faction refuses to acknowledge the fact that the electorate out there simply isn’t enthused with exponents of the party who were already part of the administration in Joe Saliba’s times and who have contributed to the financial and administrative mess the PN finds itself in today.

The public is unimpressed with exponents of the anti-Delia faction going on about rule of law and good governance, when they were the very same people cosying up to big business and getting sponsorships for party personnel from these big businesses. And of course, the vile public land giveaways of the Joseph Muscat administration are to be opposed to at all times, but it’s a bit rich if the Opposition is coming from the very same people who awarded similar public land giveaways during their time in office – or actually negotiated similar land deals.

Once lost – political virginity cannot be reassumed. This has an effect on politicians’ credibility.

Then there’s the other very real issue of finances. The PN is broke – no denying it. But who is to blame for the dismal state of the party’s finances? Surely the party deficit wasn’t run up totally in these last three years? In June 2014, news reports had revealed that the Labour Party and Nationalist Party had a combined total of €2.5 million in outstanding bills, confirming there was some sort of unofficial amnesty on political parties paying their utilities bills. Who ran those up? And if these amounts have ballooned and are still outstanding today, who is responsible?

More evidence of the PN’s inability to learn from its mistakes is the way it clings to the notion that one man’s charisma can save the party. Maybe this stems from the Mintoff-Fenech Adami era, when political strongmen dominated the scene.

Or maybe the PN is trying to find a leader who can mimic the apparent Muscat charm – which is one of the reasons why Delia’s rousing speeches were initially so popular. But relying on the the leader/saviour complex inevitably turns into the cult of personality and is effectively a system that sows the seeds of its own destruction. No one man or woman can save a party and leader adulation is destructive, anti-democratic and leads to unchecked rule.

There’s another thing – the PN has a generational vacuum. I am not only referring to the under-30 generation with their vital enthusiasm, but to the 40-something generation who could have had the right amount of experience and know-how coupled with enough energy to pass on the baton to their successors. Why were people like Franco Debono made unwelcome in the party? Political parties need all the talent they can get and shunning so many makes it an exclusive club – which may be great – but not a formula for an election-winning political party.

At the time of writing, the situation points to the Nationalist Party spending a long time in the wilderness or lurching about aimlessly in the political hinterland with too many chiefs and too little Indians.

The Labour Party may view developments with a certain amount of schadenfreude, from its current unassailable position. However, we would all do well to remember when the boot was on the other foot – and how detrimental the situation was then – with a seemingly impervious PN ruling the roost in effectively a one-party state. Not great – with any party in government.

