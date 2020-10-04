We have two cabinet ministers residing in Lija: one has a penchant for shark teeth – preferably wrestled from the hands of a seven-year-old boy; and the other has a penchant for cake, preferably wrestled from Maltese citizens.

Culture Minister José Herrera got enough world attention for a week; so, I’m turning to our Justice Minister, Edward Zammit Lewis, who has been known to host dinner parties in his Lija residence for his political chums. One time, Keith Schembri – the alleged money launderer and ‘person of interest’ in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination – was seen carrying in a gigantic cake box. What better way to celebrate their fattening pockets and their matching bellies?

And then things changed. Last January we saw Zammit Lewis blubbering and bawling as he embraced the disgraced Prime Minister Joseph Muscat during his last stage appearance. He did so with tears gushing down his cheeks, a trembling double chin, and a whimper escaping his lips. If he could, he would have fallen to the floor in a dishevelled heap and a flood of uncontrollable tears. It made for a stark contrast with Miriam Dalli’s reaction next to him: she shook hands with Muscat as if he had COVID.

Perhaps Zammit Lewis was crying for all the shared cakes or for all the slices of cake that now would never pass his way. When in 2017, he lost his Cabinet seat because not enough people voted for him, and it took him an age to make it to parliament, he was showered with direct orders – amounting to at least €6,000 a month, from our taxes.

It could also be that he was shedding tears because his neat little circle of friends was now crumbling. You see, Zammit Lewis has a very tight link with the Gasan family. Greta Apap Bologna, Joe Gasan’s niece, married to Paul – all three have shares in the corrupt Electrogas deal – is the bosom childhood friend of Zammit Lewis’ wife, Elena, who in turn, is best friend of Muscat’s wife, Michelle.

Did Edward Zammit Lewis tell Moneyval that he used to dine and wine with alleged killers of a journalist? - Kristina Chetcuti

In fact, perhaps the Gasans – when they’ve gotten over their faux-mortification – could tell us if, apart from Konrad Mizzi, they also trotted off to Zammit Lewis to make their case for lumping us taxpayers with the €40 million they should have paid instead.

This neat little circle is completed with another friend in common: Yorgen Fenech.

When first asked about his relationship with Fenech, at the beginning of summer, Zammit Lewis pooh-poohed the idea. “Who me and Yorgen?! Phut! No ta!”

Three months later, Times of Malta revealed that between January and October 2019, Fenech and Zammit Lewis (by then minister again) exchanged 700 messages, and they used to regularly wine and dine together. This when it was already known to the world that Fenech was the owner of the secret 17 Black company which fed corrupt €5,000-a-day into the pockets of Muscat’s mates: Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

So, while we were all shocked and disgusted, Minister Zammit Lewis languished on this sofa, cake in one hand, and merrily texting with his other. Every now and then his wife would look up endearingly, smile and wag her finger: “Tsk, tsk, what are you and Yorgen scheming now?”

When the Times story came out, Zammit Lewis’ double chin tripled, and his mouth went in the shape of an ‘o’. “O-err, I haven’t spoken to Yorgen since he was arrested and charged with complicity in killing a journalist. Promise to Jesus, cross my heart.”

That’s fine then. And it’s also fine that he was one of the people who followed Muscat’s lead when the Cabinet had to decide whether to give Fenech a pardon or not.

And it’s fine that Prime Minister Robert Abela has assigned him the ministerial portfolio of justice and good governance. What are his credentials for that, I wonder? The tricks of the trade that his friends the Gasans, Fenechs, Muscats and Schembris taught him?

If this were anywhere else in Europe he’d have been fired on the spot when the story came out. Today, three weeks later, he is still there. Abela told journalists to shush up and “not humiliate” a liar and a bestie of alleged killers and money launders.

And so, the non-humiliated Zammit Lewises sit in their empty dining room and frantically try to come up with ideas on how to reinvent themselves. “Forget Greta and Michelle! Lydia has to be your best friend now,” says the husband. “And me, I will write regular opinion pieces in the papers!” And reader, he writes them on his knees, grovelling – hoping for the great day when Robert Abela too will go to his house bearing cake.

In his received wisdom he tells us that the Council of Europe’s experts on anti-money laundering are alarmed “that the threat to Malta is high”. Did he tell Moneyval that he used to dine and wine with alleged killers of a journalist and alleged money launderers, and therefore he himself is a threat for Malta? No, he didn’t. He scoffed some more cake and told them not to worry, because he’s going to “enhance Malta’s reputation”.

Here’s an idea: when Herrera gets his coveted extra-large shark tooth, the Prime Minister should borrow it, use it to bung Zammit Lewis’ mouth, and kick him out of the Cabinet – and the taxpayers’ payroll – once and for all.

krischetcuti@gmail.com

Twitter: @krischetcuti