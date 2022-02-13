Ir-Raġel li Ħawwad lil Martu ma’ Kappell features a stellar cast in a new Maltese translation of Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne’s globally renowned performance piece.

A unique theatrical experience based on the book The Man Who Mistook His Wife For a Hat, by eminent neurologist Oliver Sacks, will soon take to the Manoel stage in a new Maltese language adaptation, for the first time in Malta.

Ir-Raġel li Ħawwad lil Martu ma’ Kappell explores the bizarre case histories of some of Sacks’ neurological patients, as he described in his bestselling book. Originally adapted for the stage by Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne in their performance piece The Man Who: A Theatrical Research, created in Paris with Brook’s troupe at The Bouffes du Nord Theatre, this unusual play is now set to debut in Maltese at Manoel Theatre between February 18-20.

“We are proud to host the Maltese language premiere of Ir-Raġel li Ħawwad lil Martu ma’ Kappell, which will provide an exciting theatrical experience that has never before been staged in Malta,” says Teatru Manoel CEO Massimo Zammit.

“Performed by a superb ensemble and led by a veteran director, this play is an adventurous journey through the mind that promises to be one of the season’s major theatrical events at the Manoel.” Translated into Maltese by Mario Philip Azzopardi, who will also direct the Manoel Theatre production, Ir-Raġel li Ħawwad lil Martu ma’ Kappell consists of scenes that both delve into different aspects of brain function and offer thought-provoking fables through the lens of neurological patients.

Bringing these vivid stories to life in the play’s Malta premiere at Manoel Theatre is a cast of some of the island’s most experienced performers including Mikhail Basmadjian, Ray Calleja, Vince Micallef Pule’ and Charles Sammut.

Ir-Raġel li Ħawwad lil Martu ma’ Kappell runs at Manoel Theatre from February 18-20. Tickets are available via e-mail to bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone to 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt. This event adheres to all current COVID-19 guidelines. Audience members must present a valid vaccination certificate at the door.