It’s been five years in the making but Theatre Next Door (TND), Malta’s newest state-of-the-art performing space, has finally been launched.

The dream project of FM Theatre Productions’ Edward and Marika Mercieca, TND was officially inaugurated last Sunday by Owen Bonnici, Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, and Mr Mercieca.

The launch event included various mini-performances, giving guests the chance to discover the space’s three studios/rehearsal rooms, and its black box theatre. Guests were also treated to an open rehearsal of Class; FM’s forthcoming production directed by Chiara Hyzler.

Theatre Next Door is now open at Triq Il-Kappella Ta’ Santa Marija, Magħtab, NXR 6511. For more information and/or to book tickets for Class, visit www.tnd.com.mt.