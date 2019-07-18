As part of Teatru Malta’s Proġett Klassiċi, a yearly initiative aimed at producing modern classics in Maltese, the national theatre company will be presenting one of Eugene Ionesco’s masterpieces at the Esplora Planetarium in Kalkara.

Rinoċeronti, translated by Clare Azzopardi and Albert Gatt and directed by Michael Fenech, is a translation of one of Ionesco’s most acclaimed plays and part of his Berenger cycle, Rhinoceros (Rhinoceros).

This wide-eyed absurdist piece of theatre deals with conformism, mass hysteria and alienation, among other motifs.

Rinoċeronti forms part of the second edition of the Proġett Klassiċi series entitled Tliet Xogħolijiet ta’ Eugene Ionesco, edited by Marco Galea in collaboration with the University of Malta, and will be published alongside Maltese translations of Ionesco’s La cantatrice chauve (The Bald Soprano) and La Lecon (The Lesson).

Throughout this dark comedy it is apparent that something very absurd is going on in a town where nothing absurd ever does. People lead very ordinary, cereal-box-family sort of lives but something is about to happen, something strange.

What happens when those people you thought you knew so well, begin to change? Do you change too? Do you conform? Or do you dare to rebel?

Rinoċeronti stars Daniel Azzopardi as Berenger, the hero who is alternately frightened, defiant, desperate, frustrated, impotent, self-loathing, envious and ultimately completely unhinged by the looming ‘epidemic’ in a way that is immediately relatable to audiences.

The production also stars local favourites Andrè Mangion, Antonella Axisa, Kim Dalli, Naomi Said, Magda von Kuilenbert, Joe Depasquale, Anthony Ellul, Simon Curmi, Aaron Fenech and Daniela Carabott Pawley.

Rinoċeronti will run at Esplora from September 12 to 15. For tickets and more information, visit kultura.mt or call 2122 0255.